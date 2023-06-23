Winners of the 2023 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Embrace Our World’s Biodiversity

Some of the world's top nature conservation photographers came together to judge the California Academy of Sciences’ renowned BigPicture Photography Competition. Cristina Mittermeier, Suzi Eszterhas, and Ami Vitale are just some of the big names that weighed in on the final decision. The winning photographs are both a testament to our world's biodiversity, as well as the unique challenges it is currently facing.

Corey Arnold, who was named the Grand Prize winner, has a unique perspective on nature. As both a commercial fisherman and a photographer, he often explores the complex relationship between man and nature. Whether showing a lone coyote scurrying over a pedestrian bridge in Chicago or an American black bear hanging out on someone's back porch, Arnold's winning photo story is an interesting peek at how humans and animals co-exist.

Many of the other winning photos celebrated the touching relationships that can develop between humans and animals. Douglas Gimesy showed a moment of tenderness between a veterinary student in Australia and an orphaned baby wombat. This special glimpse at bonding is a touching tribute to the work that wildlife rehabilitation centers do.

Halfway around the world in the Democratic Republic of Congo, another caretaker is making sure that her charges are getting all the love they deserve. In Marcus Westberg‘s winning photo, orphaned chimps cling to their primary caregiver just as a baby would. This intense bond makes sense when one realizes that chimpanzees typically stay close to their mothers until they reach 5 years old. When mother chimps are killed by poachers, workers at the Lwiro Primate Sanctuary in Kahuzi-Biega National Park step in to make sure to fill the void.

“To view humans as entirely separate from other species… is both morally and factually wrong,” shares Westberg. “We are more similar than we realize.”

To dive even further into the natural world, scroll down to see a selection of the winning photographs. Hopefully, they provide inspiration and action to help preserve the sanctity of nature.

These images originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and regeneration and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.

The winners of the BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition embrace our world's biodiversity.

BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.