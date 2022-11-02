Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Win Halloween Once Again With Their Brilliant Costumes

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Since 2011, actor Neil Patrick Harris and his family have marveled the Internet with their artfully done and ingenious Halloween costumes. After basing most of their ideas on classic movies and franchises such as Star Wars, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and Batman, this year they found inspiration on a tastier source. For Halloween 2022, Harris & co. dressed up as fast-food mascots.

To give life to these appetizing Halloween costumes, each family member picked the signature character from a restaurant franchise. Harris himself dressed up as Ronald McDonald and his husband, David Burtka, became the rivaling Burger King. Fully committing to their roles, the pair looks like they’re really tired after feasting on burgers. And to complete the entire picture, their 12-year-old twins—Gideon and Harper—spent Halloween as Wendy and KFC's Colonel Sanders. The scene is complemented with empty food containers and greasy paper bags.

Just like every year since they started this tradition, their Halloween family photo didn't take long to become viral. As of posting, the pic has earned over 770,000 likes on Instagram. In the comments, some fans have called this their “favorite part of Halloween.” Others have heralded this year as perhaps their best. Instagram user davidjpearce1979 echoed what so many have commented, saying, “Your family Halloween photo is something we look forward to every year. Thank you for continuing the tradition and sharing with all of us.”

For 2022, they dressed up as fast-food mascots. Harris' husband, David Burka, shared some behind the scenes pics on Instagram:

In 2021, they dressed up as iconic horror characters.

In 2020, they wore costumes based on Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

