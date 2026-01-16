Heinz’s Ingenious New French Fry Container Has a Secret Pocket for Ketchup Dipping

Ketchup and french fries may be a perfect pair, save for one fact: enjoying them on-the-go is notoriously difficult. Finding a spot to squirt out the ketchup packet without getting it everywhere and making sure you can still dip your fries isn’t always as simple as it may sound. And traditional fry boxes don’t have a convenient area to store ketchup. But now, Heinz is looking to change that.

Launched by the iconic condiment company on January 13, 2026, the Heinz Dipper reimagines the classic fry box by adding a built-in ketchup compartment specially engineered for dipping, whether you’ve picked up food at a drive-through or at a busy stadium during a game. The box’s design is not only a simple and intuitive solution, but it’s also a clever nod to the Heinz keystone logo, which already bears a striking resemblance to fry boxes.

“We wanted to take the next bold step: redesigning the age-old fry box to work even harder for our Heinz lovers everywhere,” Nina Patel, VP of the Global Heinz Brand, said in a statement.

To further prove that point, Heinz even conducted a survey in collaboration with Talker Research, polling 1,000 Americans and 1,000 Canadians about ketchup-related accidents while on the go.

“70% of ketchup and fry lovers have spilled ketchup when dipping on-the-go and 80% say they have considered skipping condiments altogether due to a lack of dip-friendly packaging options,” Heinz claims. “The Heinz Dipper directly tackles these pain points.”

Though currently patent-pending, the Heinz Dipper will debut at select restaurants and sports stadiums across 11 countries around the world, including Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Mexico, the Philippines, Portugal, and Thailand. In the U.S., participating establishments span six cities, ranging from Fat Sal’s in Los Angeles, Devil Dawgs in Chicago, Lucky’s Hot Chicken in Dallas, and Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia, among others. When visiting these locations, customers can receive fries served in the new Heinz Dipper container while supplies last. These test markets will determine the product’s expanded distribution and long-term growth.

The innovation seems to have come at an opportune moment. According to a 2025 report from the National Restaurant Association, nearly 75% of all restaurant traffic now happens “off-premises”—in other words, almost three out of four orders are taken to-go. Last year, Talker Research also found that a single American can eat at least 17 pounds of a small serving of fries per year. When this data is expanded to the entire nation, Talker Research claims that, in total, the U.S. population eats a minimum of 5.61 billion pounds of fries annually. It’s clear that both fries and take-out are booming in popularity across the country, and that people crave convenience when eating on the go.

Patel couldn’t agree more with the sentiment: “As more eating occasions happen away from home in drive-thrus and on-the-go moments, the Heinz Dipper is a fun and relevant way to innovate to meet fans where they are and strengthen our role in their everyday lives.”

To learn more about the new Heinz Dipper, visit the Heinz website.

