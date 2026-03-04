Home / Art / Installation

Urban Landscapes and Plant Life Unite in New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Show

By Eva Baron on March 4, 2026
Car wash featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

After a bone-chilling winter and two blizzards, hints of spring are finally emerging throughout New York City. This is especially true of the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), where orchids of all shades, shapes, and sizes are blooming as part of the annual Orchid Show. This year, though, the showcase features an exciting twist, thanks in no small part to Mr. Flower Fantastic.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Queens, the anonymous, self-taught artist has cleverly merged contemporary, floral, and street art for years. His installations often explode with vibrant flowers, plant life, and other organic forms, whether it be through graffiti-inspired tags, NBA logos, or a Louis Vuitton trunk. In many cases, Mr. Flower Fantastic also finds inspiration in his upbringing as a native New Yorker—and his new exhibition at NYBG is no exception.

Unfurling across the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, Concrete Jungle deftly weaves together plant life with reminders of New York’s urban identity. Orchids overtake a pizza shop as well as a townhouse, their gray facades erupting with lush petals and leaves. A bus stop is surrounded by a thick curtain of pink and yellow orchids, while a newsstand displays bouquets alongside magazines and soda cans decked out in floral puns. In the meantime, a taxi clad in yellow blooms eases into a car wash, and laundromat machines contain tiny terrariums with decadent orchid arrangements. No matter where we find ourselves in this exhibition, it goes without saying that New York’s concrete cityscape is radically transformed.

“This show shines a light on spaces and places that might get overlooked,” Mr. Flower Fantastic remarked in a statement. “There’s a beautiful chaos in the concrete jungle, and life in bloom. This show is my offering to you, a seed to plant in people’s hearts and minds.”

Perhaps nothing embodies this better than the exhibition’s Orchid Avenue installation. The piece reimagines a traditional subway station, complete with a tiled wall and steel beam decorated with the stop’s name. The wall is creeping with an abundance of white orchids and palms, out of which a floral tag emerges. The tag, which is composed of Mr. Flower Fantastics’ initials (MFF), is a nod to the artist’s guerrilla origins, considering he first gained recognition while creating works on the city’s streets.

“We’re the orchid experts, and we bring in artists and execute their ideas,” Zack Leibovitch, the conservatory’s manager, told artnet in a recent interview. “It’s very different—it’s a very urban, grungy, edgy kind of show.”

As an exhibition, Concrete Jungle succeeds in its innovative treatment of floral and urban infrastructure. But as an homage to the Big Apple, the show triumphs even more. It presents a new vision of New York’s architecture, this time through the lens of botanical design. It’s as though by stepping into this blossoming world, we are experiencing the city anew, rejuvenated and prepared for what’s to come.

The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle is on view at NYBG through April 26, 2026.

Pizza stop featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Bus stop featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Laundromat featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Brownstone featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Orchid Avenue tag featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Newsstand featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Garden bench featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Orchids and flyers featured in “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle,” on view at NYBG in the Bronx.

Exhibition Information:
Mr. Flower Fantastic
Concrete Jungle
February 7–April 26, 2026
New York Botanical Garden
2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458

New York Botanical Garden: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NYBG.

