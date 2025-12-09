Home / Funny

Funny Restaurant Staff Charge Ryanair CEO for “Extra Leg Space” and “Priority Booth Seating”

December 9, 2025

 

The Irish never miss a chance for a bit of harmless fun. So when Michael O’Leary, CEO of budget airline Ryanair, visited Luvida Restaurant in Navan, the staff decided to surprise him with a few “extras” added to his bill.

Ryanair has earned a reputation for tacking extra charges onto its low base fares for everything from bag fees to seat selection. So it’s no surprise that the staff at Luvida, likely familiar with the struggle, couldn’t resist adding a few playful “extras” to O’Leary’s tab. After he finished his meal, the CEO was presented the check, featuring charges for “extra leg space,” “priority booth seating,” and “quiet area reservation.” The staff even labeled the tongue-in-cheek receipt as “Terminal 1.”

It’s unclear whether O’Leary actually had to pay for the add-ons, but, luckily, he took the joke in good humor. The restaurant even posted a photo of him grinning next to a staff member who was likely behind the cheeky idea. The staff wrote in the caption, “Thank you to Michael O'Leary for choosing to dine with us tonight! It was a pleasure to host you. Hope you don't mind us adding some additional charges to your bill for extra leg space, priority booth seating, and quiet area reservation.”

