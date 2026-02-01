Ventriloquist Uses Audience Members as Human Puppets for a Hilarious Spin on the Entertaining Art

Ventriloquism dates back thousands of years, entertaining (and sometimes even frightening) audiences. But ventriloquist Nina Conti seems to have introduced a hilarious twist to this millennia-old art. Rather than using a puppet or a doll, she uses actual living people, adding a layer of spontaneity to her shows that confirms her talents and quick wit, on top of being tremendously funny to watch.

For the bit, Conti brings two members of her live show audience onto the stage. They are then outfitted with an articulated mask that covers the lower part of their face, creating the illusion that their mouths are moving as Conti gets to work. The prestigious Edinburgh Fringe theatre festival described her act, titled Whose Face Is It Anyway?, as “an unparalleled, unscripted show that delves deep into who we are, hijacking faces to spark a bold, hysterical reality warp.”

A clip from her show has recently gone viral for its hilarity. In it, Conti welcomes two sisters to the stage, one who works in customer service and one who works as a bartender. Once with the masks, they are asked to describe what they do by playing charades. This provides Conti with enough cues to engage with, sending both sisters, as well as the crowd, into a fit of laughter.

“I control the jaws, but I get so caught up in it, I forget it’s only me talking. Nobody is upset because nobody is real. It’s not them and it’s not me either, it’s a cartoon,” Conti told Express. Having done this for over a decade, the ventriloquist has developed a unique ability to make every show memorable. “The situation is very fertile for big laughs, and in many ways the funnies are effortlessly created. I try to avoid the chronically shy and the chronically eager, but I’m happy with everything in between,” she told Buzz Magazine in 2015.

Conti, who began her career as an actor at the Royal Shakespeare Company, later became a proficient ventriloquist following the advice of theatre director Ken Campbell. She is also known for working with puppets, particularly a foul-mouthed monkey puppet simply named Monkey. The ventriloquist took this character to the next level in her movie directorial debut, Sunlight (2024), by wearing a full-body monkey suit disguise.

To stay up to date with Conti and see more of her hysterical performances, follow her on TikTok.

Rather than using a doll as a puppet, ventriloquist Nina Conti uses members of her audience as the “puppets,” adding a layer of spontaneity to her shows.

They are outfitted with an articulated mask that covers the lower part of their face, creating the illusion that their mouths are moving as Conti gets to work.

“I control the jaws, but I get so caught up in it, I forget it’s only me talking. Nobody is upset because nobody is real. It’s not them and it’s not me either, it’s a cartoon,” Conti said.

Nina Conti: Website | TikTok

Related Articles :

Funny Restaurant Staff Charge Ryanair CEO for “Extra Leg Space” and “Priority Booth Seating”

One-Man Band Uses the Principles of Puppetry to Wow Audiences With His Performances

Funny Finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

How Puppetry Has Put on a Spectacular Show for Centuries and Continues to Shine