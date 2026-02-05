Home / Funny

National Gallery Curator Is Going Viral for Bringing Gen Z Humor to Classical Art

By Sage Helene on February 5, 2026

 

Museums are often seen as quiet spaces defined by rules and reverence. At the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., one curator is changing that perception. Through short, humorous videos, she is helping classical art reach a much younger audience.

Alison Luchs, the deputy head curator of sculpture and decorative arts, has become an unexpected social media star. Her videos reframe centuries-old artworks using Gen Z humor and internet slang. In each clip, she blends art history with phrases like “GOAT” and “it’s giving,” making historic objects feel current and approachable with a healthy dose of deadpan comedy. One of the National Gallery’s post captions even reads: “It’s not clocking to you that our curators are standing on business, is it?”

The humor is only part of the appeal. Luchs brings decades of expertise to every object she discusses. She explains symbolism, materials, and historical context with clarity and ease. The tone is confident but never intimidating, causing viewers to respond with sincerity. Millions have watched and shared her videos across platforms. Many commenters say the clips made them want to visit the museum. Others note it is the first time classical art has felt accessible to them.

The viral success reflect a larger shift in museum communication. Institutions are increasingly using social media to connect with younger audiences. Short form video allows museums to tell stories quickly and creatively. At the National Gallery, this strategy does not simplify the art. Instead, it reframes it.

Luchs’s popularity highlights a simple truth: art has always been about human connection. By pairing scholarship with humanity, she shows that curiosity and joy belong in museums. Her approach proves that history does not have to feel distant. Sometimes, it just needs the right voice.

National Gallery curator Alison Luchs has gone viral by using Gen Z humor to make classical art more accessible to a new generation of museumgoers.

