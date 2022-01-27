Home / Design / Style

Artist Creates Beautiful Hairstyles That Look Like Ornate Flowers

By Margherita Cole on January 27, 2022
Cute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat Tri

Who doesn't want to look like a flower in bloom? Vietnam-based artist Nguyễn Phát Trí transforms hair into complex floral designs that look like sculptural works of art. Each updo is made up of layers of gently-sculpted petals which create a mesmerizing flower that appears to grow from the person's head.

Originally a biotechnology student at An Giang University, Trí moved to Ho Chi Minh after graduating to pursue a career in hairdressing. There, he quickly gained recognition for his one-of-a-kind results. Most of his clients are brides, who pay up to $300 to receive a flower-inspired updo for their big day.

While many of us are accustomed to spending time on our hair, Trí often invests multiple days, if not months, practicing his techniques on mannequin dolls. The payoff is worth it, however, as his finished designs look like avant-garde masterpieces. He manages to fold locks of hair into petal-like shapes, which are then layered on top of one another to mimic the volume and form of a real-life flower.

Vietnam-based artist Nguyễn Phát Trí creates beautiful hairstyles that look like ornate flowers.

Cute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat TriCute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat TriCute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat TriCute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat TriCute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat TriCute Hairstyles by Nguyen Phat Tri

All images via Nguyễn Phát Trí.

