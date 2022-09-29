Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper

Using just a single sheet of white paper, Parth Kothekar can create mesmerizing works of art. The India-based designer has been cutting, slicing, and manipulating paper for many years, producing intricate pieces inspired by nature, architecture, and beyond. His latest series transforms plain sheets of paper into optical illusions reminiscent of Dutch master M.C. Escher‘s iconic prints.

Unlike his previous works, which have focused on decorative details such as lace, this project explores a different potential of paper. Here, Kothekar taps into perspective and repeating patterns to produce compositions that captivate the eye. Just like Escher's art, these unique paper cut-outs distort space to create a continuous composition for viewers to immerse themselves in.

Amazingly, Kothekar manages to craft each of these masterpieces without relying on the assistance of glue or tape. Instead, he carefully plans his artworks so that the perforations stay contained within the same piece of paper. He folds certain sections backward to create larger openings so that light or the background color can pass through and add three-dimensionality to the environment.

Artist Parth Kothekar masterfully cuts white paper.

In his latest series, he transforms blank sheets of paper into optical illusions.

These topsy-turvy pieces feature repeating patterns that add to the mind-bending effect.

