This Cafe Serves a New Artistic Dessert Every Weekend, From Renaissance To Tarot-Inspired Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fer (@ferplates)

There’s a cafe in Spain that people are traveling to Barcelona for. Called Otsu, this quaint yet quirky cafe has become a viral sensation after opening its doors and noren (Japanese curtains) a little over a year ago. Though it regularly serves asian fusion food, pastries, and all kinds of classic staple drinks, its popularity is due to the very creative food and dessert options it offers in its rotating weekend specials, which has included a tarot card-shaped ice cream sandwich.

Self-described as somewhere between a cafe, kitchen, and an atelier, Otsu invites people to slow down for a moment. Their philosophy is that there can be joy and surprise in everyday things. Their founder and chef, Fer Villanueva, was originally a tech and marketing entrepreneur but opened Otsu on a quest to combine creativity, hospitality, and design. Every week, she and her team reimagine ordinary desserts as whimsical designs containing a synthesis of flavors.

It’s a new surprise every week. For Villanueva and her team, weekend specials are freeing because they can routinely experiment with new techniques without feeling pressured to make something perfect for the permanent menu. From ice cream popsicles resembling Michelangelo’s David to espresso topped with duck-shaped scoops of ice cream, their passion for their craft is undeniable.

But it’s not just about cool, artistic creations; it’s about bringing the feeling of a different place to their customers in Barcelona through food. The inspiration for these recipes can come from anywhere: a place, a conversation, a question.

In a recent weekend special, Otsu was inspired by the solar eclipse that happened on Wednesday, August 12. Moon-shaped cheese ice cream with blueberry mousse and thyme honey inspired by the moon’s Swiss cheese-like craters perfectly embody the cafe’s passion, philosophy, and outside-the-box resteraunt style that has helped them build a community. They attract people who love to try new things, slow down, and see beauty in everyday moments.

They post the weekend specials a few days before on social media. To keep up to date, you can follow Otsu on Instagram.

Otsu is a Japanese-inspired cafe in Barcelona that has weekend specials, which offer a different beautiful and tasty dessert every weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fer (@ferplates)

After opening just over a year ago, Otsu has already gained popularity online and has quickly built a community of adventurous, thoughtful, and artistic people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fer (@ferplates)

Instead of drawing inspiration directly from other recipes, Otsu’s chefs start with a question, and their resulting gastronomic creation serves as the answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fer (@ferplates)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Otsu (@otsu.bcn)

Otsu: Website | Instagram

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