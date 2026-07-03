Famous Paintings Become Gourmet Courses in This Immersive Dining Experience

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Art usually hangs on a wall or sits on a pedestal. At 7 Paintings, however, it arrives course by course. Created by experiential dining company Dinnertales, the immersive meal transforms seven famous artworks into a multi-course feast. Over the span of roughly two and a half hours, projection mapping spills across the table as guests move through seven acts inspired by artists Michelangelo, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, and Vincent van Gogh.

The evening opens in Renaissance Italy. A tomato praline with basil gel and watercress arrives in a shell-shaped crostini, introducing Michelangelo through a small but carefully composed bite. Moments later, the room shifts. Banksy takes over the table with veal carpaccio, truffle mayonnaise, olive oil, and projected visuals that nod to the anonymous artist’s unmistakable imagery.

Picasso’s course follows with an Andalusian barb fillet accented by cinnamon, lavender, and garlic red wine essence. Then comes Pollock, whose signature splatters appear across a plate layered with beet, pumpkin purée, spinach, coconut, and goma dressing. The dish arrives looking less like a salad and more like a work in progress.

The meal continues with a Warhol-inspired beef fillet before drifting into the surreal world of Dalí. A playful reinterpretation of crema catalana pairs with mint, berries, and salted caramel ice cream. By the final act, diners find themselves face-to-face with van Gogh through an interactive chocolate dessert that invites them to create their own composition using a trio of sauces.

Dinnertales calls the concept “Dineamation.” The name refers to the company’s blend of dining and immersive visual storytelling, where projection mapping becomes as central to the experience as the food itself. Rather than presenting reproductions of famous artworks, 7 Paintings translates them into flavors, textures, and fleeting moments at the table.

Since launching in Germany, 7 Paintings has expanded to more than 40 cities worldwide. The experience now appears in locations including Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Berlin, and Hamburg, inviting guests to encounter art history from a decidedly different perspective.

Over seven courses, projection mapping and storytelling transform works by Michelangelo, Banksy, Picasso, Pollock, Warhol, Dalí, and van Gogh into immersive dining experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7 Paintings Los Angeles (@7paintings_la)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7 Paintings Los Angeles (@7paintings_la)

Since launching in Germany, 7 Paintings has expanded to more than 40 cities worldwide, bringing its art-inspired culinary journey to audiences across four continents.

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