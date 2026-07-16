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Look at These Edible Ice Cream Sculptures Served at a Renaissance-Themed Party

By Linnea Pejcha on July 16, 2026

As summer enters full swing and the days keep getting hotter, ice cream makes for the perfect sweet treat. To refine the creamy dessert for a wedding with a Renaissance-themed dinner, luxury event planner Cassie LaMere Events and Maison Bastien Blanc-Tailleur teamed up to create sculptural ice cream resembling some of fine art’s most recognizable figures. Carefully placed atop waffle cones, the frozen treats are shaped into elegant classical busts inspired by Greco-Roman sculpture, transforming a simple dessert into a museum-worthy work of art.

Each cone is meticulously assembled by hand, with the frozen bust of Apollo, Aphrodite, Athena, David, Diane, or Marcus Aurelius balanced atop. The fleeting nature of the sculptures only adds to their appeal, inviting people to admire the artistry before they slowly melt away. Blurring the line between dessert and sculpture, the edible creations turn a classic summer treat into an unforgettable wedding experience.

Does food taste better when it looks beautiful? A study by the Crossmodal Research Laboratory at the University of Oxford suggests it just might. Researchers found that participants rated a salad arranged to resemble an abstract painting as tasting better than identical salads presented more simply, proving that presentation really can make all the difference. These intricately sculpted ice cream cones are a delicious example of that idea in action.

Known for designing luxurious celebrations where every detail is thoughtfully considered, Cassie LaMere Events partnered with the internationally recognized pastry chef, whose creations draw inspiration from both the decorative arts and culinary craftsmanship. Together, they created an unforgettable wedding dessert that seamlessly blends fine art with fine dining, giving guests a sweet experience worthy of a museum.

The collaboration is a sweet reminder that great design can elevate even the simplest of treats. You can explore more creative creations on both Cassie LaMere Events’ Instagram and Maison Bastien Blanc-Tailleur’s Instagram.

Cassie LaMere Events: Website | Instagram | TikTok
Maison Bastien Blanc-Tailleur: Website | Instagram | TikTok

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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