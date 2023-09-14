Woman Finds $6,200 Designer Wedding Dress at Goodwill for Just $25

Thrifting is often a game of chance. Depending on the store and the day of the week, you never know what you'll uncover. A young woman went into a local Goodwill in Birmingham, Alabama, with no expectations of finding anything. She ended up walking out of the store with a wedding dress worth over $6,000.

Emmali Osterhoudt shared her find on TikTok in a video that's amassed over 2.5 million views. The dress is a genuine Galia Lahav, which is a fashion label based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Numerous celebrities have worn gowns by this designer, including Beyoncé and Paris Hilton. Simone Biles actually wore four wedding gowns by Galia Lahav for her wedding to Jonathan Owen. In addition to being extremely expensive, Galia Lahav dresses are also incredibly rare to come by. So, Osterhoudt was understandably stunned when she realized the garment's worth.

“I found my wedding dress at Goodwill for $25. It fits me like a glove,” she says while posing in the intricate gown. “I found [the original dress] online and it's worth $6,200. It's by Galia Lahav. Beyoncé has worn this brand before… It's just stunning.” Osterhoudt provides a close-up of the fabric so viewers can marvel at the intricate beading, which includes small pearls and rhinestones. The people in the comments were just as shocked by Osterhoudt's good fortune. “As someone who has worked in bridal for nine years and still has never seen a Galia Lahav in person, my jaw is on the floor. The find of a lifetime!” one person writes. Another says, “This is the equivalent of winning the lottery.”

In another video, Osterhoudt explained that she went into the Goodwill with her friend to find picture frames for a gallery wall. She'd already checked out when she decided to take a look at the bridal section for fun, and by chance, she spotted the rare gown. “I had no idea it was designed by Galia Lahav until I was checking out,” Osterhoudt explains. “I do plan on wearing it on my wedding day whenever that time comes.” While she and her boyfriend have discussed getting engaged, they don't feel any pressure to do it soon. Osterhoudt says she will hold onto the dress even if she never gets married, and feels lucky that it found its way to her.

Simone Biles wore four Galia Lahav dresses at her wedding in Cabo.

