Home / Creative Products / Toys

Mattel Creates One-of-a-Kind Barbie Dolls Based on Female Heroes of the Pandemic

By Emma Taggart on August 12, 2021
Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

In a bid to inspire children to be anything they want to be, Mattel recently released a new line of dolls modeled after six COVID-19 frontline workers from around the world. The toy brand has an impressive collection of female hero dolls, including Barbies that represent the likeness of Maya Angelou, Susan B. Anthony, and Naomi Osaka. However, Mattel’s latest one-of-a-kind dolls spotlight the lesser-known heroes of the pandemic, from doctors and nurses to researchers and vaccine developers.

The women honored with a custom doll include Amy O’Sullivan, an emergency room nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. There’s also a doll representing Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz, a frontline worker from Las Vegas who—along with other Asian American physicians—fought against racial discrimination during the pandemic. “With this honor, I hope to shine a light on the commitment and compassion all frontline workers exhibited over the past year and a half and every single day,” Cruz wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her doll. “I hope to represent minorities in America and encourage cultural advocacy.”

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa is also honored with her own Barbie doll. She is a psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto who also advocated against systemic racism in healthcare. Mattel also created a doll based on Professor Sarah Gilbert, who led the development of the University of Oxford vaccine in the United Kingdom. And the collection also includes a Barbie that represents Australia-based General Practitioner Dr. Kirby White. She co-founded the Gowns for Doctors initiative, helping to supply 750 regional Victoria-based GP clinics with a newly designed PPE gown that could be laundered and re-used.

“Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened,” says Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. “To shine a light on their efforts, we are sharing their stories and leveraging Barbie’s platform to inspire the next generation to take after these heroes and give back. Our hope is to nurture and ignite the imaginations of children playing out their own storyline as heroes.”

The six dolls are part of Mattel’s #ThankYouHeroes program, an initiative launched last year as part of the company’s broader “Play it Forward” platform. This platform focuses on giving back to communities in times of need. With every Barbie doctor, nurse, and paramedic doll sold at Target, Mattel will donate $5 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Check out the frontline worker Barbie dolls below.

Mattel honors six female heroes of the pandemic by creating custom Barbie dolls that represent each of them.

Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes
Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

Amy O'Sullivan, RN (United States)

Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa (Canada)

Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

Professor Sarah Gilbert (United Kingdom)

Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

Dr. Kirby White (Australia)

Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

Dr. Jacqueline Goes De Jesus (Brazil)

Barbie Dolls Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz (United States)

Mattel: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
Barbie: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [NPR]

All images via Mattel / Barbie.

Related Articles:

Mattel Honors Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka With a Barbie Doll in Her Likeness

Mattel Introduces a Susan B. Anthony Barbie to Celebrate Women Voters

Mattel Unveils a Maya Angelou Barbie Doll for Their ‘Inspiring Women’ Series

Mattel Unveils More Barbie Dolls to Celebrate the Diverse Beauty of Black Women

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mattel Honors Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka With a Barbie Doll in Her Likeness
LEGO Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Seinfeld’ by Releasing a Set Based on Jerry’s Apartment
Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build
LEGO Unveils New Sustainable Toy Bricks Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
12 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer
LEGO Unveils Its Largest Set to Date With Over 11,000 Pieces

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Architectural Model Kits Perfect for People Who Love Building Things
LEGO Unveils Infinity Gauntlet Kit for Marvel Fans To Channel Their Inner Supervillain
LEGO Launches 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Set Including Both Apartments
LEGO Unveils Limited Edition Set Paying Tribute To the Legendary Amelia Earhart
You Can Craft Your Own Adorable Octopus Thanks to This Downloadable Pattern
23 Challenging 3D Puzzles That Are Perfect for People Who Love Brain Teasers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.