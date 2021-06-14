Home / Creative Products / Toys

12 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer

By Sara Barnes on June 14, 2021
Cornhole Game

Photo: Stock Photos from David Prahl/Shutterstock
One of the great joys of summer is spending time in the backyard (or a park), enjoying the warm weather and the company of others. Adding to this cherished time of year are the games that can be played outside. These types of activities are geared toward groups and simple enough for everyone to learn—but generally impossible to master, making it anyone’s game to win.

Some of the most popular backyard games are supersized versions of things you’d play indoors. Jenga, the anxiety-inducing stacking game, has been reimagined as large blocks perfect for a patio. And for fans of the classic Yahtzee, there’s now Yardzee, a dice game for the lawn. There’s even a giant Connect-Four-style game that can be set up outside (and played standing up) for hours of fun.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to see some of our favorite backyard games.

Make your outdoor parties fun with these backyard games.

 

Toppling Timbers Game

 

Hook and Ring Game

Hook and String Game

Tap Crafters | $23.35+

 

Yardzee Dice Lawn Game

 

Four in a Row Game (With Carrying Case)

 

Reusable Water Balloons (Set of 12)

 

Lawn Bowling Game

Yard Bowling

FinnShopTH | $79.23

 

Cornhole Boards

Cornhole Game

Tailgating Pros | $135.85

 

Leaning Axe and Knife Throwing Target

 

Rustic Ring Toss

Ring Toss

JnJ Handmade | $62.99

 

Scavenger Hunt Tokens

 

Giant Garden Chess

 

Giant Wooden Dominoes

Giant Dominos Game

Hammer Crown | $34.95

