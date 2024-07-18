Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Designer Recreates Lisbon’s Iconic Bica Funicular Railway With 2,997 Tiny Bricks

By Regina Sienra on July 18, 2024

LEGO Ascensor Da Bica

Lisbon is full of charming architecture that makes it well worth the visit. Among its many landmarks is the Ascensor da Bica, a funicular that is so much more than a way to move around the city. Its lovely design and colors have turned it into a tourist destination, inspiring postcards, magnets, and other souvenirs. Now, it has also inspired a LEGO builder known as Peter_Designs to recreate this Portuguese icon with LEGO bricks.

The Ascensor da Bica helps locals and visitors move around one of Lisbon's steepest roads. Peter_Designs knew that there would be no Bica Funicular without its challenging hill, so he made a point to capture it as part of his model. Built at a 20.5-degree angle to faithfully represent the real tram, this LEGO creation is an achievement in engineering, just like the real version.

Out of the 2,997 pieces that make up the LEGO designer’s Bica Funicular, 773 make up the cart alone, with the rest dedicated to depicting the hill and the charming street beside it to offer structural stability to the piece. “I wanted the cart to look as close as possible to the original whilst also being functional (able to transport a lot of minifigures),” writes the builder. The funicular has three passenger compartments and holds 23 minifigurine passengers.

“I decided to recreate Ascensor da Bica with LEGO, because I believe it fits majority of LEGO lovers, while still bringing something new to the table,” says Peter_Designs. On top of the set being based on a real place and it fitting easily with plenty of LEGO cities, the builder commends the beauty of this landmark.

“The day I visited Lisbon I fell in love,” he says. “Everything about this city pops. The attraction that I remember the most vividly though, are the yellow trams. Out of them all, I think that Ascensor da Bica is the most picturesque and that is why I decided to recreate it with LEGO.”

Peter_Designs submitted his Bica Funicular to the LEGO Ideas platform, where builders from all over can share their creations. If an idea gains 10,000 supporters, it stands a chance of being reviewed and produced as an official LEGO set. With 4,924 fans as of writing, the Bica Funicular LEGO set still has a long way to go, but the future is promising. If you want to see it become a reality, make sure to cast your vote on the LEGO Ideas website.

A LEGO builder known as Peter_Designs recreated Lisbon's Bica funicular with LEGO bricks.

LEGO Ascensor Da Bica

Built at a 20.5-degree angle to faithfully represent the real tram, this LEGO creation is an achievement in engineering, just like the real version.

LEGO Ascensor Da Bica

Peter_Designs knew that there would be no Bica Funicular without its challenging hill, so he made a point to capture it as part of his model.

LEGO Ascensor Da Bica

Out of the 2,997 pieces that make up the Bica Funicular, 773 make up the cart alone, with the rest dedicated to depicting the hill and the charming street beside it.

LEGO Ascensor Da Bica

If the Bica Funicular gains 10,000 supporters, it stands a chance of being reviewed and produced as an official LEGO set.

LEGO Ascensor Da Bica

LEGO Ideas: Website
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via LEGO Ideas.

Related Articles:

LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture

5,471-Piece ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dark Tower LEGO Set Brings Mordor Into Your Home

LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love

LEGO Unveils ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Notre-Dame’ Sets To Celebrate Paris

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer
LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture
5,471-Piece ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dark Tower LEGO Set Brings Mordor Into Your Home
Artists Build Ukraine’s Most Beautiful Landmarks With LEGO Bricks for Charity
LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love
LEGO Unveils Detailed NASA Apollo Lunar Rover Set and Space Lovers Will Be Over the Moon About It

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Unveils ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Notre-Dame’ Sets To Celebrate Paris
LEGO Throws It Back With a ‘Retro Radio’ That Can Actually Play Music
LEGO Launches Two New Out-Of-This-World Space-Themed Sets
Barbie Releases Kristi Yamaguchi Doll Honoring the Iconic Olympic Figure Skater
Barbie Celebrates 65th Anniversary With Dolls of Powerful Women Around the World
LEGO Unveils ‘Tiny Plants’ Set To Add a Touch of Nature Indoors That Will Never Die

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.