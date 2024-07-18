LEGO Designer Recreates Lisbon’s Iconic Bica Funicular Railway With 2,997 Tiny Bricks

Lisbon is full of charming architecture that makes it well worth the visit. Among its many landmarks is the Ascensor da Bica, a funicular that is so much more than a way to move around the city. Its lovely design and colors have turned it into a tourist destination, inspiring postcards, magnets, and other souvenirs. Now, it has also inspired a LEGO builder known as Peter_Designs to recreate this Portuguese icon with LEGO bricks.

The Ascensor da Bica helps locals and visitors move around one of Lisbon's steepest roads. Peter_Designs knew that there would be no Bica Funicular without its challenging hill, so he made a point to capture it as part of his model. Built at a 20.5-degree angle to faithfully represent the real tram, this LEGO creation is an achievement in engineering, just like the real version.

Out of the 2,997 pieces that make up the LEGO designer’s Bica Funicular, 773 make up the cart alone, with the rest dedicated to depicting the hill and the charming street beside it to offer structural stability to the piece. “I wanted the cart to look as close as possible to the original whilst also being functional (able to transport a lot of minifigures),” writes the builder. The funicular has three passenger compartments and holds 23 minifigurine passengers.

“I decided to recreate Ascensor da Bica with LEGO, because I believe it fits majority of LEGO lovers, while still bringing something new to the table,” says Peter_Designs. On top of the set being based on a real place and it fitting easily with plenty of LEGO cities, the builder commends the beauty of this landmark.

“The day I visited Lisbon I fell in love,” he says. “Everything about this city pops. The attraction that I remember the most vividly though, are the yellow trams. Out of them all, I think that Ascensor da Bica is the most picturesque and that is why I decided to recreate it with LEGO.”

Peter_Designs submitted his Bica Funicular to the LEGO Ideas platform, where builders from all over can share their creations. If an idea gains 10,000 supporters, it stands a chance of being reviewed and produced as an official LEGO set. With 4,924 fans as of writing, the Bica Funicular LEGO set still has a long way to go, but the future is promising. If you want to see it become a reality, make sure to cast your vote on the LEGO Ideas website.

A LEGO builder known as Peter_Designs recreated Lisbon's Bica funicular with LEGO bricks.

Built at a 20.5-degree angle to faithfully represent the real tram, this LEGO creation is an achievement in engineering, just like the real version.

Peter_Designs knew that there would be no Bica Funicular without its challenging hill, so he made a point to capture it as part of his model.

Out of the 2,997 pieces that make up the Bica Funicular, 773 make up the cart alone, with the rest dedicated to depicting the hill and the charming street beside it.

If the Bica Funicular gains 10,000 supporters, it stands a chance of being reviewed and produced as an official LEGO set.

LEGO Ideas: Website

h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via LEGO Ideas.

Related Articles :

LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture

5,471-Piece ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dark Tower LEGO Set Brings Mordor Into Your Home

LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love

LEGO Unveils ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Notre-Dame’ Sets To Celebrate Paris