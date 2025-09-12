Home / Illusion

This Optical Illusion Photo Makes Nine Fighter Jets “Disappear” in Mid-Flight

By Regina Sienra on September 12, 2025

When we think of camouflage, the first thing that comes to mind is often military uniforms. But camouflage extends beyond garments to include military equipment and aircraft. The disruptive patterns confuse the eye, allowing personnel to stealthily carry out their missions. And, that confusion is exactly what's going on in the above picture. Can you spot the nine fighter jets in the image?

The photo depicts F-5 Tiger II fighters from Esquadrão Pampa, or Pampa Squadron of the Brazilian Air Force, flying over the Guaíba River in the north zone of Porto Alegre, in southern Brazil. The image, taken and first shared in April 2022, depicts the planes returning from the 2022 Fighter Aviation Meeting.

While taken as a display of pride by the squad, the perspective and pattern of the jets make them blend in with the surrounding landscape, just like it does in this other shot. This prompted the image to go viral in Brazil, and then abroad, serving as a mind-blowing example of camouflage in action.

“Modern warfare isn’t just about firepower—it’s about disappearing!” explained Inside History, which helped boost the image’s reach. “Fighter jets use advanced camouflage to avoid detection not just from the ground, but also from the air. Instead of bright, eye-catching colors, they’re painted in muted shades of gray, blue, or green—tones that blend seamlessly with the sky, clouds, or terrain below. This makes them harder to spot for enemy pilots, anti-aircraft systems, and surveillance technologies.” According to Aeroflap, the Brazilian Air Force started using this camouflage in shades of gray and green around 2001.

If you haven’t been able to spot the optical illusion, we've included an edited version below with more saturated colors, which makes them easier to find. The main giveaway is the curved forest-colored spots over the grid of earth-toned houses and vegetation. And if you’re still struggling, we’ve pointed them out for you below. But there’s no shame in not being able to see them—it just means they are really good at what they were made for.

Can you spot the nine fighter jets from the Brazilian Air Force in this image?

If you’re still struggling, we’ve pointed them out for you below.

Sources: Understand: photo with FAB “camouflaged” F-5 fighters goes viral on the internet; Can You Spot the Nine Fighter Jets in This Photo?; Inside History on Instagram.

