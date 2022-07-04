15 Stunning Aerial Photos That Highlight the Lush Landscapes of Vietnam

Photographer Pham Huy Trung uses his craft to spotlight Vietnam's rich cultural history. Through his aerial photography, he shares his country's lush green landscape and colorful flowers. His work is a far cry from his former profession in telecommunications, which he left behind to pursue his passion for photography. Now, he's a renowned photographer whose work has been recognized by the Sony World Photography Awards, among others.

Whether he's sharing the colorful lily harvest on the Mekong Delta or revealing the mysteries of how coffee beans are dried, Trung uses his aerial photos to make Vietnam look its best. “Vietnam has Asian cultural characteristics which cannot be found in other countries, especially the landscape with its green colors, flowers, caves, and beaches,” he tells My Modern Met. “However, in the big picture, we can only recognize the difference in Vietnam's heritage with the bird's eye from above, so I usually use aerial photography to showcase the impression of the subject and my ideals.”

While the natural landscape is the protagonist of most of Trung's photographs, humans also play an important role. He notes that people in Vietnam tend to be welcoming and friendly, and farmers are particularly happy to have him photograph their land. In fact, a human presence is a welcome contrast in his photographs, even if they are just small dots in a vast green field or bobbing along in a fishing boat.

Trung hopes that his images will encourage people to pay Vietnam a visit and to discover firsthand the places that he photographs. For those who are interested in his work, he also offers prints and digital downloads via his website.

Aerial photographer Pham Huy Trung gives a bird's eye view of life in Vietnam.

In particular, his work focuses on the country's lush green landscape.

His aerial photos also show how Vietnamese people interact with the natural world.

