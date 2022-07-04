Home / Photography / Aerial Photography

15 Stunning Aerial Photos That Highlight the Lush Landscapes of Vietnam

By Jessica Stewart on July 4, 2022
Lily Harvest in the Mekong Delta

Lily Harvest in the Mekong Delta

Photographer Pham Huy Trung uses his craft to spotlight Vietnam's rich cultural history. Through his aerial photography, he shares his country's lush green landscape and colorful flowers. His work is a far cry from his former profession in telecommunications, which he left behind to pursue his passion for photography. Now, he's a renowned photographer whose work has been recognized by the Sony World Photography Awards, among others.

Whether he's sharing the colorful lily harvest on the Mekong Delta or revealing the mysteries of how coffee beans are dried, Trung uses his aerial photos to make Vietnam look its best. “Vietnam has Asian cultural characteristics which cannot be found in other countries, especially the landscape with its green colors, flowers, caves, and beaches,” he tells My Modern Met. “However, in the big picture, we can only recognize the difference in Vietnam's heritage with the bird's eye from above, so I usually use aerial photography to showcase the impression of the subject and my ideals.”

While the natural landscape is the protagonist of most of Trung's photographs, humans also play an important role. He notes that people in Vietnam tend to be welcoming and friendly, and farmers are particularly happy to have him photograph their land. In fact, a human presence is a welcome contrast in his photographs, even if they are just small dots in a vast green field or bobbing along in a fishing boat.

Trung hopes that his images will encourage people to pay Vietnam a visit and to discover firsthand the places that he photographs. For those who are interested in his work, he also offers prints and digital downloads via his website.

Aerial photographer Pham Huy Trung gives a bird's eye view of life in Vietnam.

Rice Paddies in Mu Cang Chai

Rice Paddies in Mu Cang Chai

Fishing Nets in Phu Yen

Fishing Nets in Phu Yen

Countryside in Vietnam

Countryside in Vietnam

Pink Trumpet Flowers in Bao Loc
Drying Coffee Beans in Gia Lai

Drying Coffee Beans in Gia Lai

In particular, his work focuses on the country's lush green landscape.

Aerial Photo of Tea Harvest in Bao Loc

Tea Harvest in Bao Loc

Aerial Photo of Trang An

Trang An

Grass Harvest in the Mekong Delta

Grass Harvest in the Mekong Delta

Buffaloes in the Mekong Delta

Buffaloes in the Mekong Delta

His aerial photos also show how Vietnamese people interact with the natural world.

Fish Market in the Mekong Delta

Fish Market in the Mekong Delta

Daisy Farm in Dong Nai

Daisy Farm in Dong Nai

Basket Boats in Binh Thuan

Basket Boats in Binh Thuan

Lilies in the Mekong Delta

Lilies in the Mekong Delta

Fishing net in Phu Yen

Fishing net in Phu Yen

Pham Huy Trung: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pham Huy Trung.

