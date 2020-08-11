Home / Video / Twins Film Their Priceless Reaction to Hearing Phil Collins Music for the First Time

Twins Film Their Priceless Reaction to Hearing Phil Collins Music for the First Time

By Sara Barnes on August 11, 2020

YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams are 22-year-old twins who have devoted their channel to filming their reactions to iconic songs. If you're familiar with the tunes—mostly older stuff that isn't on the radar of Gen Z—then you'll find watching their responses a total delight. Recently, the brothers recorded their first time hearing Phil Collins’ 1981 classic “In the Air Tonight,” and their reaction to it went viral.

Collins’ song starts slow but builds intensity as it plays; the climax comes a few minutes in when a drum solo erupts seemingly out of nowhere. It took Tim and Fred by surprise, and their responses were priceless. In the video, they look at each other as they both lean back into their chairs, awestruck. Taking it a step further, they hit pause to muse that they've never heard someone keeping the “drama” so far into the song. Watching the brothers discover that moment is why so many watched and enjoyed the video in the first place. YouTuber Cg1221 sums it up best with the comment: “How many people were waiting for their reaction at the drum solo?!”

The Willams' reaction video has been viewed over four million times and counting. It garnered so much popularity that it actually pushed Collins' song rank to number two on the iTunes charts.

YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams are 22-year-old twins whose channel is devoted to filming their reactions to iconic songs.

Their video response to Phil Collins' “In the Air Tonight” is their most popular, but that's not all the brothers have listened to. Watch some of their other reaction videos:

TwinsthenewTrend: YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [LADbible]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
