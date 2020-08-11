Twins Film Their Priceless Reaction to Hearing Phil Collins Music for the First Time

YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams are 22-year-old twins who have devoted their channel to filming their reactions to iconic songs. If you're familiar with the tunes—mostly older stuff that isn't on the radar of Gen Z—then you'll find watching their responses a total delight. Recently, the brothers recorded their first time hearing Phil Collins’ 1981 classic “In the Air Tonight,” and their reaction to it went viral.

Collins’ song starts slow but builds intensity as it plays; the climax comes a few minutes in when a drum solo erupts seemingly out of nowhere. It took Tim and Fred by surprise, and their responses were priceless. In the video, they look at each other as they both lean back into their chairs, awestruck. Taking it a step further, they hit pause to muse that they've never heard someone keeping the “drama” so far into the song. Watching the brothers discover that moment is why so many watched and enjoyed the video in the first place. YouTuber Cg1221 sums it up best with the comment: “How many people were waiting for their reaction at the drum solo?!”

The Willams' reaction video has been viewed over four million times and counting. It garnered so much popularity that it actually pushed Collins' song rank to number two on the iTunes charts.

TwinsthenewTrend: YouTube | Instagram

h/t: [LADbible]

