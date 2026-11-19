The world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, Chimp Haven in Louisiana, has performed its first successful cataract removal operation on one of its residents.

Pierre the chimp has long been the alpha of his social group. So when keepers noticed him withdrawing, they knew he was having trouble with his eyesight, eventually going completely blind. Originally from a research laboratory in New York, Pierre had built a reputation as a friendly and inviting presence within his social group who was quick to welcome any newcomers and help them settle into the troop.

But as his cataracts progressed, his daily routines changed. Instead of spending time with the other chimpanzees, Pierre began keeping to himself. He stopped moving around as much and increasingly relied on his hands to feel his way through his surroundings. His caregivers initially suspected he was struggling with his vision, and over the next year he became completely blind.

Over that year, Chimp Haven's care team worked closely with Dr. Kenneth Pierce, a veterinary ophthalmologist, to determine whether Pierre was a suitable candidate for cataract surgery. Pierre passed every test with flying colors and was cleared for the procedure. The operation went well, and he proved to be an excellent patient throughout both surgery and recovery.

But the surgery was only one step in the healing process. Since regaining his eyesight, Pierre returned to climbing and moving around comfortably. He can once again recognize his caregivers and navigate his surroundings without relying on touch to guide him. After spending roughly a year unable to see, he also needed to reconnect with the chimpanzees in his social group.

Reintroduction went smoothly, and Pierre's troop was excited to see him back to his normal self. His caregivers have even noticed behaviors they had not seen from him in quite some time. He no longer carries the weight of being the group’s alpha male, giving him a chance to enjoy life without the demands of leading his troop. Pierre will continue to live his best life with his troopmates and caregivers to watch over him.

Chimp Haven in Louisiana has performed its first successful cataract removal surgery on one of its residents, a chimpanzee named Pierre who had gradually lost his eyesight.

Once the friendly alpha males of his troop, Pierre spent nearly a year blind, withdrawing from his companions and relying on touch to navigate his surroundings.

After working with a veterinary ophthalmologist, the sanctuary’s care team helped restore his vision, allowing him to climb, move comfortably, and recognize his caregivers again.

Now reunited with his troop and showing behaviors he hadn’t displayed in years, Pierre is enjoying a new chapter of life without the responsibilities of being the group’s leader.

Chimp Haven: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Chimp Haven.

Related Articles :

Research Shows Chimps Can Revise Their Choices Based on Evidence Like Humans Do

Watch This Chimpanzee Reunite With His Rescuer and Go Straight in for a Hug

New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans

Scientists Unexpectedly Raise $100K for Marmot Research With OnlyFans and Crypto