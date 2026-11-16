View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save the Chimps (@savethechimps)

Heavy rain and rising floodwaters in Florida made parts of Save the Chimps sanctuary inaccessible. As a result, staff had to get creative to keep one of their residents supplied. Their solution was a drone, which delivered food and blankets to Kaleb, a 38-year-old chimpanzee whose outdoor area had become cut off by the water.

Between November 1 and November 3, 2026, nearly 19 inches of rain fell across the area surrounding the 150-acre sanctuary near Fort Pierce, Florida. The downpour overwhelmed nearby canals, sending water across internal roads and making it difficult for employees to reach the chimpanzees. Staff typically use golf carts to transport approximately 3,000 pounds of food around the property each day, but submerged roads made those routes impassable. A high-clearance swamp buggy initially helped employees navigate the water, but it soon broke down, forcing the team to find alternative ways to get supplies where they were needed.

Fortunately, the sanctuary had purchased a delivery drone some time earlier for emergencies just like this. Staff put it to use when they realized Kaleb became isolated in an outdoor area surrounded by floodwater. The drone carried food and blankets to him until he eventually moved on his own to a more accessible part of the property.

Footage shared by the sanctuary showed Kaleb retrieving a paper bag dropped by the drone and pulling out a banana. Luckily, he and the sanctuary’s more than 200 chimpanzees remained safe thanks to the dedication of the staff who stayed overnight to ensure the animals continued receiving care. According to the sanctuary’s facilities director, the chimpanzees continued receiving their food on schedule.

By November 7, water levels had dropped considerably, although only about 20% of the property’s roads were passable. The sanctuary has since begun assessing the damage, which includes roads requiring extensive resurfacing, damaged vehicles and equipment, and buildings in need of roof repairs and mold remediation.

Save the Chimps is now appealing to donors for help covering the recovery costs, with one supporter agreeing to match contributions. While the flooding temporarily complicated nearly every aspect of the sanctuary’s daily operations, its emergency preparations helped ensure that the chimpanzees remained safe and cared for throughout the storm.

After severe flooding stranded a chimp named Kaleb at Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida, the staff used a drone to drop food and blankets for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save the Chimps (@savethechimps)

The team did a great job, keeping every one of their chimps safe during this unforeseen disaster.

The sanctuary needs help recovering from the damage the flood has caused. Kaleb's story is inspiring many to donate to Save the Chimps so they can continue to help more chimps like him.

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