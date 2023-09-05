Home / Environment

New Plant-Based and Biodegradable Filter Removes Over 99% Of Microplastics in Water Without Creating Further Pollution

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 5, 2023
New Filter Removes Over 99% Of Microplastics in Water

Photo:KAJANI/Depositphotos

The dangers of the micro and nanoplastics floating in our water are a big concern. While efficient and scalable solutions are not yet known, many researchers have begun working on ways to protect human health. A new solution, published by University of British Columbia researchers in Advanced Materials, offers a plant-based and largely organic method of filtering these tricky parts out. Using tannic acid and sawdust, the system obtained a remarkable 99.9% success in removing the particles.

The system created by the researchers uses a pump that pushes water through sawdust. They call the process bioCap. Cellulose, hemicelluloses, and lignin in the organic sawdust make it convenient for water to be transported through. By itself, the sawdust would remove under ten percent of microplastics in the water. However, when tannic acid was added to the sawdust, it made all the difference. This polyphenolic compound is a natural material found in plants. When it was incorporated, tests found that the system filtered 95.2% to 99.9% of all microplastics. Furthermore, the plastics removed were those believed to be most detrimental to humans—such as polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene (PE).

The tinniest plastics, under 110 nm, were also tested with the filter. Afterward, mice were fed filtered and unfiltered water. Those drinking the filtered water were found to possess fewer plastics in their body. “Most solutions proposed so far are costly or difficult to scale up,” Orlando Rojas, paper author, said in a statement. “We’re proposing a solution that could potentially be scaled down for home use or scaled up for municipal treatment systems. Our filter, unlike plastic filters, does not contribute to further pollution as it uses renewable and biodegradable materials: tannic acids from plants, bark, wood and leaves, and wood sawdust—a forestry byproduct that is both widely available and renewable.” This research offers a ray of hope in the continuing endeavor of removing micro and nonplastics from water so that everyone can drink safely.

A new plant-based filter removes 99% of microplastics from water, providing a potential solution to improving human health.

New Filter Removes Over 99% Of Microplastics in Water

Photo: SUSANNEFRITZSCHE/Depositphotos

h/t: [New Atlas]

Related Articles:

What Is an Ecobrick? Learn About How You Can Build Things Using Your Plastic Trash

Researchers Develop a Way To Transform Plastic Into Soap

Giant “Faucet” Spewing Single-Use Plastic Urges Us To Reconsider Our Plastic Use

Scientists Discover Fungi That Can Eat Plastic in Just 140 Days

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ancient Greece’s Extinct Miracle Plant Once Used as Medicine and as a Contraceptive May Have Been Rediscovered in Turkey
100 Million Seeds From Native Plants Are Released Into the Brazilian Amazon by Daring Skydiver
Ocean Cleaning Crew Rescues and Frees a Dolphin Entangled in Ghost Nets
25,000 Pounds of Trash Removed From Ocean in Just One Extraction
Researchers Develop a Way To Transform Plastic Into Soap
Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon Drops Over 60% in July
Woman Plants 4,545 Trees in a Single Day and Over 372,000 Trees Throughout Summer
Colombia Sees a 29% Drop in Deforestation Over the Last Year
Take a Virtual Tour of the “Doomsday” Global Seed Vault on a Norwegian Island
Scientists Discover Fungi That Can Eat Plastic in Just 140 Days
Kelp Forests Absorb 5 Million Tons of Carbon Dioxide Every Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.