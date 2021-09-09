Home / Design / Creative Products

Limited Edition Pokémon x OREO Cookies Are Like Edible Pokémon Cards

By Emma Taggart on September 9, 2021
Pokémon x OREO Cookie

Remember trading Pokémon cards? Cookie brand OREO has teamed up with Pokémon to offer limited edition packs, encouraging you to not only “catch 'em all,” but eat ‘em all, too. Each Pokémon x Oreo pack features the iconic pocket monsters—including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle—embossed on Oreo's classic chocolate cookies with vanilla cream filling.

Similar to finding rare characters in Pokémon games, some of OREO’s cookies are harder to find than others. There are 16 different Pokémon designs to collect, and each pack contains a random assortment of two cookie designs. The campaign is kind of like a mix between Pokémon Go and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, rather than looking for a “golden ticket,” the lucky ones will find the super rare Mythical Pokémon cookie, embossed with Mew, the pink, bipedal Pokémon known for its psychic abilities.

If you’re keen to get a head-start on the cookie hunt, you can pre-order the Oreo x Pokémon packs on Oreo's website. Otherwise, the limited edition snacks will be available in U.S. retailers starting on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Pokémon x OREO Cookie

Pokémon x OREO CookiePokémon x OREO Cookie

