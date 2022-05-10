Japanese Artist’s “3D Lattes” Recreate Adorable Characters Out of Foam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

Food art is always an entertaining form of artistic expression and latte art is no exception. Latte artists create works of art multiple times a day that range from abstract 2D designs to 3D creations that seem to defy the laws of physics while being edible, artistic, and, in this case, incredibly adorable. Japanese artist Runa Kato recreates all kinds of cute characters in foam, the most recent of which to catch our eye is a chubby Slowpoke (a type of Pokémon). This Slowpoke lounges atop a cappuccino, with a belly so round the spoon seems to bounce off of it, an impressive testament to the consistency of Kato's creations.

Kato started as a latte artist in 2018, and has fashioned more than 100,000 artistic lattes since. Her vast portfolio boasts everyone from Pikachu and Totoro to SpongeBob and Spider-Man. More than simply adding a few coffee-colored squiggles and some fluffy foam, the artist actually makes you want to play with your latte. Kato’s 3D latte art begs to be poked and prodded; meanwhile, her 2D art is just as enticing and ready for a fun photo op.

You can follow Kato on Instagram for more 2D and 3D latte art that's almost too cute to drink, including characters from Animal Crossing, Pokémon, and many other anime.

Japanese artist Runa Kato recreates all kinds of adorable characters as 3D latte art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

Kato started as a latte artist in 2018, and has since fashioned over 100,000 artistic lattes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

Whether they're of different Pokémon characters…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

From a beloved Studio Ghibli film…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

The star of a classic video game franchise…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

Or simply some beloved animals…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

…Kato's foam characters are inevitably adorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 加藤 瑠菜(Runa Kato) (@runapocket)

Runa Kato: Website | Twitter | Instagram

h/t: [grape]

Related Articles:

What Is Kawaii? Discover What Led to Japan’s Culture of Cuteness

These Adorable Flying Squirrels Found in Japan Look Like Pokémon

Self-Taught Latte Artist Tops Coffee with Colorful Bird Illustrations