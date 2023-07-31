Home / Inspiring

Officer Called To Remove Boy From Area Winds Up Surprising Him With a New PlayStation

By Margherita Cole on July 31, 2023

Summer jobs are a great way to earn a little extra money. A boy in Georgia decided to ask his neighborhood if they wanted any yard work done so he could save enough to buy his own PlayStation. However, when the local police were called to remove him from the area, the kid explained the reason for his visits. Then, in a heartwarming turn of events, the officer decided to make the boy's dream come true.

“Officer Colleran was dispatched to a call wanting a juvenile removed from the area. Officer Colleran made contact with a young man that explained he was in the area because he wanted to do yard work: pulling weeds, cutting grass, and trimming hedges to save up for a PlayStation,” the City of Hapeville Police writes. “The young man was polite, respectful, and truthful. Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal.”

A video shared on the City of Hapeville Police's Facebook captures the exact moment when Officer Colleran opened the trunk of his car and unveiled the brand-new PlayStation box. The boy was clearly thrilled with the surprise and immediately gave the officer a big hug. “Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately,” the post adds. “Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!”

A police officer was called to remove a boy asking to clean people's yards. Instead of making him leave, the officer surprised the kid with a new PlayStation.

h/t: [WITN]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
