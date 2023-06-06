Home / Inspiring / Good News

Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Getting a Bat From His Father and Then Hits a Home Run

By Regina Sienra on June 6, 2023
On the left, boy cries tears of joy after getting a green bat; on the right, he is seen at bat from afar, before scoring a home run

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

The smallest things can make the biggest difference in a child’s life. In a heartwarming video, a kid named Braheim Fowler received a seemingly simple gift from his father that absolutely moved him to tears. The young boy received a green baseball bat and couldn’t contain his joy. In a full circle moment, not only did the child get to use it in a key moment of a baseball game, but his dad, Devon, caught the home run he hit with it.

The video introduces us to little Braheim in his baseball uniform. The boy thought his dad had forgotten about his 12th birthday, but it all quickly changes when he is presented with a rectangular cardboard box. As he opens it and discovers what's inside, his wide smile quickly turns to tears of joy. “Happy birthday!” his loving father says, asking him to not cry or else he'll cry too. After telling his kid to pull the gift out to let the world see, the proud father exclaims, “I want to see some home runs. I love you.”

And see home runs he did. About a year after he gave the green bat to his son, a magical occurrence took place. The dad was sitting on center field during one of Braheim's games. As if written for a movie, the boy hit a home run and the ball made its way right to where Devon was sitting. Sprinting with camera in hand, the proud father managed to catch the ball his son had just sent to the other side of the park, putting his team closer to victory.

As if the serendipity of the moment wasn't enough, the dad's thrilled reaction matches that of his son when he first got his baseball bat. “I got it! Yeah! I caught it, Boo!” Devon screams with prideful excitement. “I caught it, baby! Thank you! Thank you, Boo!”

While it was an emotional moment on its own, Braheim's home run seemed to anticipate a promising career in the sport he and his dad love. Years after the video was originally posted, Braheim seems to be going at it now, playing 1B/RHP for the Overbrook High School in Clementon, NJ. Not only does his future look promising, but he'll surely continue to have a #1 fan in his dad.

In a heartwarming video, a boy named Braheim Fowler received a baseball bat from his father that moved him to tears.

Boy cries tears of joy after getting a green bat

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

In a full circle moment, not only did he get to use it in a key moment of his baseball game, but his dad, Devon, also caught the home run he hit with it.

Boy is seen at bat from afar, before scoring a home run

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

“I got it! Yeah! I caught it, Boo!” Devon screams with prideful excitement. “I caught it, baby! Thank you! Thank you, Boo!”

Man's hand holding the ball from his son's home run, which he hit with the baseball bat he bought him

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

You can watch the heartwarming video below:

h/t: [Reddit, ESPN]

Related Articles:

Dad Sheds 79 Pounds To Become an Organ Donor for His Teenage Son

Photographer Recreates His Dad’s Old Modeling Photos in Then-and-Now Portraits

Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral

Dad Shares the Hilariously Ingenious Way He Gets His Kids to Smile for a Picture

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Buffalo Couple Who Sheltered South Korean Tourists During Blizzard Reunite in Seoul
72-Year-Old Graduates College and His 99-Year-Old Mom Proudly Attends the Ceremony
Girl Born in Jail Defies Expectations and Gets Accepted to Harvard University
Woman Wins Cheese Rolling Race Even After Being Knocked Unconscious
Rick Hoyt, Who Finished 32 Boston Marathons With His Father Pushing His Wheelchair, Has Died at 61
Man Wins $100K in Lottery and Pledges to Build Classrooms in Mali

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Coach Bravely Jumps Into Pool To Save Artistic Swimmer Who Fainted and Sank
Brazilian Soccer Star Speaks Out Over Racism He Experienced During Spanish Gameplay
93-Year-Old Grandmother Finishes Visiting All 63 U.S. National Parks With Her Grandson
Club Pro Michael Block Gets an Unbelievable Hole-in-One at the 2023 PGA Championship
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old Baseball Player From Being Engulfed by a Dust Devil in Florida
Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.