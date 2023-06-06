The smallest things can make the biggest difference in a child’s life. In a heartwarming video, a kid named Braheim Fowler received a seemingly simple gift from his father that absolutely moved him to tears. The young boy received a green baseball bat and couldn’t contain his joy. In a full circle moment, not only did the child get to use it in a key moment of a baseball game, but his dad, Devon, caught the home run he hit with it.

The video introduces us to little Braheim in his baseball uniform. The boy thought his dad had forgotten about his 12th birthday, but it all quickly changes when he is presented with a rectangular cardboard box. As he opens it and discovers what's inside, his wide smile quickly turns to tears of joy. “Happy birthday!” his loving father says, asking him to not cry or else he'll cry too. After telling his kid to pull the gift out to let the world see, the proud father exclaims, “I want to see some home runs. I love you.”

And see home runs he did. About a year after he gave the green bat to his son, a magical occurrence took place. The dad was sitting on center field during one of Braheim's games. As if written for a movie, the boy hit a home run and the ball made its way right to where Devon was sitting. Sprinting with camera in hand, the proud father managed to catch the ball his son had just sent to the other side of the park, putting his team closer to victory.

As if the serendipity of the moment wasn't enough, the dad's thrilled reaction matches that of his son when he first got his baseball bat. “I got it! Yeah! I caught it, Boo!” Devon screams with prideful excitement. “I caught it, baby! Thank you! Thank you, Boo!”

While it was an emotional moment on its own, Braheim's home run seemed to anticipate a promising career in the sport he and his dad love. Years after the video was originally posted, Braheim seems to be going at it now, playing 1B/RHP for the Overbrook High School in Clementon, NJ. Not only does his future look promising, but he'll surely continue to have a #1 fan in his dad.

You can watch the heartwarming video below:

This dad got his son a bat as a birthday gift … then his son gave him the gift of a home run ❤️ (via Devon Fowler/Youtube) pic.twitter.com/68p2AvvPX0 — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2020

