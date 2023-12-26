Enjoy 15% Off the Most Popular Online Art Classes of 2023

As we wind down 2023, My Modern Met Academy couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved. Nearly 1,000 students decided to invest in their creativity this year and enroll in our online art classes. Whether they wanted to improve their photography, feel comfortable with abstract painting, or develop their drawing skills, each student signed on to grow their artistry.

And while all the courses are exceptional, three in particular really piqued students' interest this year. Demi Lang's Architectural Illustration for Everyone, Nitika Ale's Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Florals, and Margherita Cole's Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, were the most popular courses of 2023. These drawing and painting classes had the highest enrollment over the past 12 months and garnered high praise from students.

Cole's class is a wonderful way for beginners to take the first steps toward drawing. She breaks down all of the basics for getting started, including materials and common techniques. Then, you'll work together to draw three simple, but diverse final images—a houseplant, a cat, and a person. Once you're finished, you'll feel confident that you can then approach new subjects.

One student writes, “I loved how calm, focused, clear, and competent the instructor was. She really inspired me. Her technique and work really demonstrate her mastery of the subject. She delivers instruction, guidance, and advice in a down-to-earth and simplistic manner that helped me understand as a beginner.”

The other popular drawing class this year is Demi Lang's exploration of architectural illustration. Using colored pencils and pens, Lang delivers a masterclass on how to breathe life into any building. Far and away the most popular course on the entire platform, students love watching Lang work and join her as you work together to complete a beautiful drawing of high street shops.

Students sing Lang's praises and love her clear directions and encouraging words. “This course is quite simply the best I have found,” shares one student. “The course leader is friendly and encouraging and explains so well. I have purchased my paper and can’t wait to get started properly.”

If you prefer painting, Nitika Ale's introduction to the world of abstract acrylic florals is another popular choice with our students. Discover new ways to represent the beauty of flowers and learn different techniques for working with acrylic paint. Then, put all the lessons together to produce your own abstract canvas.

“Really enjoyed learning about a new, relaxed technique,” says one student review. “The fluid, carefree style is helping reignite my love of making art.”

