Home / Classes / Academy

Enjoy 15% Off the Most Popular Online Art Classes of 2023

By Jessica Stewart on December 26, 2023

Most Popular Art Classes of 2023

As we wind down 2023, My Modern Met Academy couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved. Nearly 1,000 students decided to invest in their creativity this year and enroll in our online art classes. Whether they wanted to improve their photography, feel comfortable with abstract painting, or develop their drawing skills, each student signed on to grow their artistry.

And while all the courses are exceptional, three in particular really piqued students' interest this year. Demi Lang's Architectural Illustration for Everyone, Nitika Ale's Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Florals, and Margherita Cole's Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, were the most popular courses of 2023. These drawing and painting classes had the highest enrollment over the past 12 months and garnered high praise from students.

Cole's class is a wonderful way for beginners to take the first steps toward drawing. She breaks down all of the basics for getting started, including materials and common techniques. Then, you'll work together to draw three simple, but diverse final images—a houseplant, a cat, and a person. Once you're finished, you'll feel confident that you can then approach new subjects.

One student writes, “I loved how calm, focused, clear, and competent the instructor was. She really inspired me. Her technique and work really demonstrate her mastery of the subject. She delivers instruction, guidance, and advice in a down-to-earth and simplistic manner that helped me understand as a beginner.”

The other popular drawing class this year is Demi Lang's exploration of architectural illustration. Using colored pencils and pens, Lang delivers a masterclass on how to breathe life into any building. Far and away the most popular course on the entire platform, students love watching Lang work and join her as you work together to complete a beautiful drawing of high street shops.

Students sing Lang's praises and love her clear directions and encouraging words. “This course is quite simply the best I have found,” shares one student. “The course leader is friendly and encouraging and explains so well. I have purchased my paper and can’t wait to get started properly.”

If you prefer painting, Nitika Ale's introduction to the world of abstract acrylic florals is another popular choice with our students. Discover new ways to represent the beauty of flowers and learn different techniques for working with acrylic paint. Then, put all the lessons together to produce your own abstract canvas.

“Really enjoyed learning about a new, relaxed technique,” says one student review. “The fluid, carefree style is helping reignite my love of making art.”

To celebrate these popular courses and encourage you to try one for yourself, My Modern Met Academy is holding a special flash sale on these three classes for the next 72 hours. See what all the fuss is about and enjoy a 15% discount on these courses by entering code FLASH23 at checkout. Don't wait; this offer only lasts until December 29 at 3:59 PM PT.  *This discount only applies to Architecture Illustration for Everyone, Drawing 101, and Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Florals.

My Modern Met Academy is holding a 72-hour flash sale on the most popular art classes of 2023.

Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

Drawing by Margherita Cole

Abstract Painting Classes

Preview the classes and enjoy 15% off by entering code FLASH23 at checkout. This offer is available until December 29 at 3:59 PM PT.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone

 

Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Florals

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Discover Why People Love These Online Art Classes

10 Architectural Drawing Tips From a Professional Artist

21 YouTube Channels To Help You Learn How To Draw for Free

Four Online Painting Classes Will Make You Want to Pick Up a Brush and Find Your Inner Artist

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Creative Classes Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift Thanks to Gift Certificates
Artist Shares Secrets of How To Draw Incredibly Realistic Portraits [Interview]
Discover the Secrets of Drawing Realistic Portraits (Now on Pre-Sale!)
Save Big on Cyber Monday: Take 25% Off All Online Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy
Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale
Artist Uses Needle and Thread to Create Realistically Embroider Hair

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Abstract Floral Paintings Represent Artist’s Journey Into Motherhood
Artist Creates Contemporary Landscape Paintings Using Jewel-Toned Polygons
Trick or Treat! Save 15% on All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale
12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.