Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a diverse legacy, characterized by her historic 70-year reign, her colorful outfits with matching hats, and her love for horses and corgis. When Her Majesty was laid to rest, it was only fitting that her two remaining corgis and five of her horses, including her favorite pony, were there to say goodbye.

The monarch had developed a love for corgis at a young age and had owned over 30 in her lifetime, starting at age 18 when she was gifted a Pembroke Welsh corgi puppy named Susan. Susan’s lineage continued on for decades until the death of Willow, the 14th generation of Susan’s descendants. Caring for the animals was a “kind of therapy” for the queen and the four-legged friends are considered family members. The Queen decided to stop breeding the adorably short canine breed in 2015, out of fear that any would survive past her death.

During lockdown and amid Prince Phillip’s health issues though, she changed her mind. In an effort to cheer her up, she was given Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Fergus by Prince Andrew and his children. When Phillip passed away a few weeks later, Fergus tragically also passed at only two months old. Andrew then gifted his mother another corgi named Sandy, on what would have been Phillip’s 100th birthday.

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, Muick and Sandy were seen quietly sitting outside Windsor Castle with royal handlers, waiting for the Queen’s casket to pass by in the procession. Andrew solemnly talked with the aides as the corgis trotted around him. They received sympathetic pets from the Prince and the handlers before Her Majesty’s casket made its way past the beloved furry friends to St. George’s Chapel.

The Queen leaves behind Muick and Sandy, as well as a dorgi (corgi-dachshund mix, another beloved breed of Her Majesty’s) named Candy, and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. Andrew will now be looking after Muick and Sandy, who will be “spoiled rotten,” according to Prince William. The other two dogs are speculated to be given to other family members.

While corgis are synonymous with the Queen, horses are as well. She rode her first horse at the young age of 3 and owned more than 100 throughout her lifetime. Eight horses had been gifted to the monarch by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since 1969, and the four that are alive today lead the procession from Westminster Abbey. George, Elizabeth, Darby, and Sir John were ridden by Canadian Mounties, one of whom says it was an “incredibly humbling” feeling. These four are kept at the Royal Mews, where the royal family also keeps carriages and motor cars.

One of the Elizabeth’s favorite ponies was Emma, who she had owned for 26 years. She was also there to see the state hearse along the procession. Emma stood on the sidelines of Windsor’s Long Walk, among thousands of beautiful flowers that were laid as tribute for the queen. Alongside the horse was Terry Pendry, the Queen’s stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle. Pendry said that Emma was “a wonderful servant to Her Majesty.”

The Queen was laid to rest in The King George VI Memorial Chapel in a Private Burial on the evening of September 19, 2022. She was buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Scroll down to see the late Queen Elizabeth II’s animal friends say goodbye to the historic monarch.

It was only fitting that her two remaining corgis, Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy, would be there to say their last goodbyes during her funeral.

They were given sympathetic pets from royal aides as they sat outside Windsor Castle, awaiting the state hearse to pass by.

Prince Andrew, who gifted the two short furry friends to his mother, also came by to solemnly greet them.

The two corgis watched as the Queen’s casket passed by on the way to St. George’s Chapel.

As the Queen’s coffin enters Windsor Castle, the place she called home and the place where she lived for most of her last years, her Corgis Muick and Sandy are waiting for her.#QueenElizabethII #queensfuneral

🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/yLmm2bHK9e — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 19, 2022

The monarch’s funeral procession also featured another animal beloved by the Queen—horses.

Four of the remaining horses that were gifted to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police lead the procession, which started at Westminster Abbey.

George, Elizabeth, Darby, and Sir John were ridden by Canadian Mounties, one of whom says it was an “incredibly humbling” feeling.

Emma—the queen’s favorite pony, whom she had owned for 26 years—was also in attendance.

Among thousands of beautiful flowers laid as tribute for the late monarch along Windsor’s Long Walk, Emma stood with the queen's stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle, Terry Pendry.

Moving moment for Terry Pendry who went riding often with the Queen.

He stands on Cambridge Drive at Windsor Castle with a dismounted horse and bows his head as the State Hearse passes in front#QueenElizabeth #funeral pic.twitter.com/GeZDqKjmVu — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 19, 2022

Thousands came to honor the Queen and her historic 70-year reign during the September 19 procession, and she was laid to rest in a Private Burial alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

h/t: [Today]

