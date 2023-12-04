Home / Design

Psychedelic Rainbow Carpets Made of Long Swatches of Color Woven Together

By Margherita Cole on December 4, 2023
Rainbow Carpets by Ken Kelleher

Rather than searching for a rainbow in the sky, you can find one on the floor. American artist Ken Kelleher crafts exquisite sculptural carpets made up of numerous strips of vibrant color. Rather than follow a traditional rectangular or oval design, these rugs melt into seemingly random organic shapes, bringing whimsy and playfulness wherever they are laid out.

Each of these pieces is made from New Zealand wool that is hand-dyed, tufted, and carved. The personal and meticulous approach allows Kelleher and his studio to manipulate the bands into a variety of creative shapes and designs. As a result, the swatches resemble liquid paint that is melding together.

“I believe my work can create a dialogue about what it means to make things. That it can engage through its presence in a space, that otherwise might be left to chance. It has purposeful and intelligent thought behind it,” Kelleher says. When these rainbow rugs are photographed on the floor of a living area, they infuse the space with a new personality. Not only are the multitude of hues joyful, but the hand-carved designs also make you want to trace your eyes over the lines over and over again.

You can purchase available pieces by Kelleher via his online store, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

American artist Ken Kelleher crafts stunning sculptural carpets.

Rainbow Carpets by Ken Kelleher

Each piece is composed of multiple strips of vibrant color, creating a rainbow on the floor.

Rainbow Carpets by Ken Kelleher

Kelleher and his studio use New Zealand wool that is hand-dyed, tufted, and carved.

Rainbow Carpets by Ken Kelleher Rainbow Carpets by Ken Kelleher Rainbow Carpets by Ken Kelleher

Ken Kelleher: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ken Kelleher.

