Home / Art

Rashid Johnson’s Largest Solo Exhibition to Date Is a Sweeping Tour de Force

By Eva Baron on November 1, 2025
"The Broken Five," 2019. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, courtesy the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

“The Broken Five,” 2019. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, courtesy the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

It only feels natural that the Guggenheim is hosting Rashid Johnson’s largest solo exhibition to date. Monumental in size, experimental in medium, and rigorous in concept, Johnson’s work seems entirely at home inside the museum, where he has exhibited his artwork several times in the past. For those reasons alone, it’s clear that Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers is not only a homecoming but an incredible expansion of, and glimpse into, the artist’s multidisciplinary practice.

Gathering more than 90 pieces, including some created specifically for the Guggenheim, A Poem for Deep Thinkers offers a sweeping overview of Johnson’s decades-long career. The exhibition showcases everything from large-scale paintings and spray-painted text works to monumental sculptures and exploratory films. Earlier works are also juxtaposed with those from the past few years, anchoring the exhibition with compelling throughlines. God Painting ‘The Spirit,’ for instance, reveals Johnson’s ongoing interest in abstraction and bold colors, complete with strange, circular forms set against a dramatic red backdrop. Untitled Anxious Audience, on the other hand, betrays a fascination with the human form and psyche, depicting several faces that are contorted into unsettling grimaces.

These newer works certainly reflect Johnson’s artistic evolution, but they also cement what subjects and aesthetics have endured for the artist. Self Portrait laying on Jack Johnson’s Grave highlights Johnson’s political underpinnings and his continued interest in Black identity. The photograph is a direct homage to Jack Johnson, the first Black American heavyweight to defeat titleholder James J. Jeffries on July 4, 1910, during an era of intense racial violence. The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual is similar in its theme but differs in execution, displaying household objects resting on a heavily painted shelf. Like Self Portrait, the artwork references other entities beyond itself, this time being Harold Cruse’s influential 1967 book, also titled The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual, that explored Black integrationism and nationalism.

At the heart of the exhibition is Untitled, a new mosaic work showcased on the Guggenheim’s iconic rotunda floor, alongside Rotunda Stage, an interactive space for performances. The stage has become the site of a public-engagement program that takes place every Friday through Monday, featuring collaborations with the Academy of American Poets, DreamYard, Harlem School of the Arts, Urban Word NYC, and the Guggenheim’s poet-in-residence Traci Brimhall, among others. So far, a Grammy Award-winning jazz musician has curated musical performances; Bronx poets and students have presented their work; and Rad(ical) Poetry Consortium fellows hosted a special series of readings.

“This exhibition continues the conversation I’ve always been invested in: one that allows for freedom of expression and awareness of artistic possibilities,” Johnson said in a statement. “For me, medium specificity has never been the goal—it’s about how the project can move freely between different forms.”

While in New York, our editor-in-chief, Eugene Kim, had the opportunity to visit A Poem for Deep Thinkers, as well as public programming tied to the exhibition. “Frank Lloyd Wright’s spiral at New York’s Guggenheim turns the gallery into a path of discovery,” he shares. “During Johnson’s exhibition, hanging plants, integrated poetry, and evocative works reframed the rotunda. Encountering them while ascending and descending the ramp created an intimate connection with the artist.”

Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers is on view at the Guggenheim in New York through January 18, 2026.

The Guggenheim is currently hosting Rashid Johnson’s largest solo exhibition to date, featuring more than 90 artworks.

Installation view of "Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers," held at the Guggenheim in New York. (Photo: David Heald)

Installation view of “Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers,” held at the Guggenheim in New York. (Photo: David Heald)

"Untitled Escape Collage," 2018. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, collection of Kathy and Mitchell Jacobson)

“Untitled Escape Collage,” 2018. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, collection of Kathy and Mitchell Jacobson)

"Untitled Anxious Audience," 2019. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, collection of Clara Wu)

“Untitled Anxious Audience,” 2019. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, collection of Clara Wu)

Detail from "Untitled Anxious Audience," 2019. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, collection of Clara Wu)

Detail from “Untitled Anxious Audience,” 2019. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, collection of Clara Wu)

Installation view of "Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers," held at the Guggenheim in New York. (Photo: David Heald)

Installation view of “Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers,” held at the Guggenheim in New York. (Photo: David Heald)

"God Painting 'The Spirit,'" 2025. (Photo: Stephanie Powell, private collection)

“God Painting ‘The Spirit,'” 2025. (Photo: Stephanie Powell, private collection)

"Self Portrait laying on Jack Johnson's Grave," 2006. (Collection of Dr. Daniel S. Berger)

“Self Portrait laying on Jack Johnson's Grave,” 2006. (Collection of Dr. Daniel S. Berger)

Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers is currently on view through January 18, 2026.

Installation view of "Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers," held at the Guggenheim in New York. (Photo: David Heald)

Installation view of “Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers,” held at the Guggenheim in New York. (Photo: David Heald)

"Bruise Painting 'Honeysuckle Rose,'" 2021. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, private collection)

“Bruise Painting ‘Honeysuckle Rose,'” 2021. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, private collection)

"The Shuttle," 2011. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, courtesy the Rubell Museum)

“The Shuttle,” 2011. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, courtesy the Rubell Museum)

"Seascape 'Jitter Bug,'" 2022. (Photo: Stephanie Powell, private collection)

“Seascape ‘Jitter Bug,'” 2022. (Photo: Stephanie Powell, private collection)

Still from "Sanguine," 2024. (Courtesy Rashid Johnson)

Still from “Sanguine,” 2024. (Courtesy Rashid Johnson)

"Untitled (Shea Butter Table)," 2016. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, private collection)

“Untitled (Shea Butter Table),” 2016. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, private collection)

"The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual (The Power of Healing)," 2008. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, courtesy the Rubell Museum)

“The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual (The Power of Healing),” 2008. (Photo: Martin Parsekian, courtesy the Rubell Museum)

Get a peek into Johnsons exhibition and public programming at the Guggenheim:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Exhibition Information:
Rashid Johnson
A Poem for Deep Thinkers
April 18, 2025–January 18, 2026
The Guggenheim
1071 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10128

Rashid Johnson: Instagram
The Guggenheim: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Guggenheim.

Related Articles:

Amy Sherald’s Powerful Portraits Take Over the Whitney Museum

Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora

See Ai Weiwei’s Largest-Ever U.S. Exhibition in Seattle Before It’s Gone

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Refik Anadol Previews DATALAND, His Groundbreaking Museum of AI
Lost Dalí Work Originally Bought for $200 at House Sale Snags Over $60,000 at Auction
Kirigami: The Ancient Art of Paper Cutting and How Artists Are Keeping It Alive
Women Spend More Money on Art Than Men, According to New Report From Art Basel
How This Artist’s Practice and Her Role as a Gallery Director Enrich One Another [Interview]
Nearly 30 Years of Artist Lee Bul’s Extensive Oeuvre in One Expansive Exhibition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Performance Artist Visualizes the Weight of Living With Depression
Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Unveil Stunning New Collection at Art Basel Paris
Art Toronto Director Shares What We Can Expect From “Canada’s Art Fair” This Year [Interview]
Dom Pérignon Taps Takashi Murakami for Vibrant Champagne Collection
Phillips Hosts Landmark Hong Kong Auction To Celebrate 10 Years in Asia
First Annual Mural Festival Dedicated To Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.