AI’s Multi-Tiered Camper Vans Visualize the Surreal Future of Nomadic Living

Founded by architect Ricardo Orts, Ulises is a Berlin-based design studio that specializes in crafting “near-future architecture.” Combining their multidisciplinary background with cutting-edge technology, Ulises uses Midjourney to produce surreal designs for the future. One of their most striking projects is Kinetic Kingdom, which looks at how future nomadic communities might live.

By Ulises' design, these communities would take up residence in fantastical, multilevel campers that look more like mobile apartment buildings than any ordinary RV. With spacious windows that flood the interiors with light and sleek, clean exteriors, these caravans are enough to tempt anyone to go off-grid.

The root of this project is the desire to explore how humanity can live a more sustainable lifestyle while still fostering a sense of community. As each caravan is packed with amenities, Ulises allows people to live comfortably while still staying grounded in nature. The firm isn't asking people to turn away from comfort when thinking sustainably; instead, they're using AI technology to come up with imaginative and innovative ways to incentivize off-grid living.

“By embracing a more nomadic lifestyle, we can explore new ways of living that are both exciting and sustainable, all while fostering a sense of community and connection with the world around us,” shares Orts.

It's projects like this that highlight the positive side of AI in helping designers brainstorm and innovate new living solutions. Now if someone could just engineer one of these caravans to really drive on the open road, we're sure it would be filled with residents in no time.

Berlin-based Ulises Design Studio uses Midjourney to create forward-thinking design concepts.

For Kinetic Kingdom, they've created futuristic caravans aimed at supporting nomadic community living.

The stacked apartments are filled with all the comforts of home while allowing residents the freedom to connect with nature.

