AI’s Multi-Tiered Camper Vans Visualize the Surreal Future of Nomadic Living

By Jessica Stewart on May 16, 2023
Kinetic Kingdoms by Ulises Design Studio

Founded by architect Ricardo Orts, Ulises is a Berlin-based design studio that specializes in crafting “near-future architecture.” Combining their multidisciplinary background with cutting-edge technology, Ulises uses Midjourney to produce surreal designs for the future. One of their most striking projects is Kinetic Kingdom, which looks at how future nomadic communities might live.

By Ulises' design, these communities would take up residence in fantastical, multilevel campers that look more like mobile apartment buildings than any ordinary RV. With spacious windows that flood the interiors with light and sleek, clean exteriors, these caravans are enough to tempt anyone to go off-grid.

The root of this project is the desire to explore how humanity can live a more sustainable lifestyle while still fostering a sense of community. As each caravan is packed with amenities, Ulises allows people to live comfortably while still staying grounded in nature. The firm isn't asking people to turn away from comfort when thinking sustainably; instead, they're using AI technology to come up with imaginative and innovative ways to incentivize off-grid living.

“By embracing a more nomadic lifestyle, we can explore new ways of living that are both exciting and sustainable, all while fostering a sense of community and connection with the world around us,” shares Orts.

It's projects like this that highlight the positive side of AI in helping designers brainstorm and innovate new living solutions. Now if someone could just engineer one of these caravans to really drive on the open road, we're sure it would be filled with residents in no time.

Berlin-based Ulises Design Studio uses Midjourney to create forward-thinking design concepts.

AI Generated Camper by Ulises Design StudioAI Designs for Campers by Ulises Design Studio

For Kinetic Kingdom, they've created futuristic caravans aimed at supporting nomadic community living.

AI Generated Camper by Ulises Design StudioKinetic Kingdoms by Ulises Design Studio

The stacked apartments are filled with all the comforts of home while allowing residents the freedom to connect with nature.

AI Designs for Campers by Ulises Design StudioAI Designs for Campers by Ulises Design Studio

"By embracing a more nomadic lifestyle, we can explore new ways of living that are both exciting and sustainable…"

Kinetic Kingdoms by Ulises Design StudioKinetic Kingdoms by Ulises Design Studio

"…all while fostering a sense of community and connection with the world around us."

AI Generated Camper by Ulises Design StudioAI Generated Camper by Ulises Design Studio

Ulises Design Studio: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ulises Design Studio.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
