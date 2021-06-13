Home / Art / Painting

Travel-Loving Artist Creates Dreamy Illustrations That Will Inspire Wanderlust in You

By Margherita Cole on June 13, 2021
Dreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi James

When traveling is not possible, art can be the next best thing. Whether you crave a train ride through forests or a walk on the beach, the colorful illustrations of Rhi James are sure to transport you to faraway destinations. The Perth-based artist creates exquisite paintings and merchandise for her brand Hebe Studio—all of which are inspired by her love of traveling.

Originally from the UK, James was inspired to start Hebe Studio after a life-changing trip to India. “On her return, she spent her two weeks in self-isolation painting, creating, and coming up with a business plan,” her website states. “It was something she had wanted to do for years but could never find the time.”

The artist began realizing her dream in the midst of a pandemic, using her archive of photographs from traveling as the basis for her work. As she paints, she transforms these places into whimsical locales that burst with color and life. Her playful style imbues each place with a sense of wonder and magic.

You can purchase prints, postcards, paint-by-numbers kits, and puzzles via James's website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Perth-based artist Rhi James—aka Hebe Studio—creates colorful illustrations of scenic destinations.

Dreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesDreamy Lanscape Paintings by Rhi JamesRhi James: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rhi James.

