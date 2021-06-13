Travel-Loving Artist Creates Dreamy Illustrations That Will Inspire Wanderlust in You

When traveling is not possible, art can be the next best thing. Whether you crave a train ride through forests or a walk on the beach, the colorful illustrations of Rhi James are sure to transport you to faraway destinations. The Perth-based artist creates exquisite paintings and merchandise for her brand Hebe Studio—all of which are inspired by her love of traveling.

Originally from the UK, James was inspired to start Hebe Studio after a life-changing trip to India. “On her return, she spent her two weeks in self-isolation painting, creating, and coming up with a business plan,” her website states. “It was something she had wanted to do for years but could never find the time.”

The artist began realizing her dream in the midst of a pandemic, using her archive of photographs from traveling as the basis for her work. As she paints, she transforms these places into whimsical locales that burst with color and life. Her playful style imbues each place with a sense of wonder and magic.

Perth-based artist Rhi James—aka Hebe Studio—creates colorful illustrations of scenic destinations.

