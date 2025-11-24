Forthcoming Embroidery Book Will Have You Stitching Landscapes That Look Like Oil Paintings

Landscape art has a long and rich history. Crossing cultures and centuries, the human desire to recreate the Earth’s beautiful vistas remains timeless. If you’ve ever trekked to a stunning overlook and had the urge to make art, a forthcoming book will teach you how to produce mountains, beaches, and more through embroidery. Titled Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery: Mastering Thread Scenes, artist Cassanda Dias will help you create gorgeous hoop art that evokes the beauty of oil paintings.

Dias uses thread painting to create her landscapes, which is a type of embroidery that is great for recreating subjects in lifelike detail. As the name suggests, the approach uses threads to create subtle transitions between two or more hues. In Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery, you’ll use the long-and-short stitch (among other stitches) to blend colors and bring mountains, beaches, forests, and fields to life. Dias demonstrates how to stitch every element of nature with step-by-step instructions, color guides, and expert tips—making it accessible to every embroiderer.

You can follow along with Dias and stitch seven of her detailed landscape paintings, or you can mix and match the elements to create your own scenes. Regardless of what you choose, the book will help you bring the natural world to your embroidery hoop.

Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery: Mastering Thread Painted Scenes will be released on April 28, 2026. It’s now available to preorder through Bookshop.org.

