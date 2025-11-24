My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Forthcoming Embroidery Book Will Have You Stitching Landscapes That Look Like Oil Paintings

By Sara Barnes on November 24, 2025

Thread Painting Landscapes

Landscape art has a long and rich history. Crossing cultures and centuries, the human desire to recreate the Earth’s beautiful vistas remains timeless. If you’ve ever trekked to a stunning overlook and had the urge to make art, a forthcoming book will teach you how to produce mountains, beaches, and more through embroidery. Titled Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery: Mastering Thread Scenes, artist Cassanda Dias will help you create gorgeous hoop art that evokes the beauty of oil paintings.

Dias uses thread painting to create her landscapes, which is a type of embroidery that is great for recreating subjects in lifelike detail. As the name suggests, the approach uses threads to create subtle transitions between two or more hues. In Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery, you’ll use the long-and-short stitch (among other stitches) to blend colors and bring mountains, beaches, forests, and fields to life. Dias demonstrates how to stitch every element of nature with step-by-step instructions, color guides, and expert tips—making it accessible to every embroiderer.

You can follow along with Dias and stitch seven of her detailed landscape paintings, or you can mix and match the elements to create your own scenes. Regardless of what you choose, the book will help you bring the natural world to your embroidery hoop.

Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery: Mastering Thread Painted Scenes will be released on April 28, 2026. It’s now available to preorder through Bookshop.org.

A forthcoming book titled Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery: Mastering Thread Scenes will help you create gorgeous hoop art that evokes the beauty of oil paintings.

Cover of Richly Stitched Landscape Embroidery: Mastering Thread Painted Scenes

Written by Cassanda Dias, the book features step-by-step instructions, color guides, and expert tips for stitching seven of her detailed landscapes.

Thread Painting Landscapes

Thread Painting Landscapes

Thread Painting Landscapes

Embroidery Supplies

Cassandra Dias: Website | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cassandra Dias.

