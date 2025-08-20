Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist Reimagines Classic Pin-Ups and Ads in Vibrant Thread Paintings

By Eva Baron on August 20, 2025
"Crewel Intentions," embroidery on linen.

“Crewel Intentions,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

Some 18 years ago, Danielle Clough stumbled upon a vintage Playboy issue in an antique shop. At first, it felt subversive and mischievous to flip through its pages—it was, after all, considered to be for “adults only.” Except the more Clough read, the more she readjusted her underlying expectations. As it turned out, the issue strayed from “vapid subject matter[s],” bursting instead with “artistic images, long non-fiction stories, and interesting articles,” per the South Africa-based artist.

“Don’t get me wrong—not all of it is like this,” Clough tells My Modern Met. “But my preconceived ideas of it, and what things were like in the past, were very misguided.”

It didn’t take long for Clough to latch onto the magazine’s many adverts and editorials, prompting her to translate their 1970s visuals into vibrant embroidery. Across her heavily saturated, textured surfaces, the artist isolates images of pin-up girls, cowboys, eyes, and advertisements from their original contexts, inviting viewers to “draw new conclusions for themselves.”

“This allows the viewer to see these snippets of the past in isolation,” Clough adds.

These embroidered works are now at the heart of Clough’s latest solo exhibition, Crewel Intentions, at Paradigm Gallery + Studio in Philadelphia. Beyond their technicolor hues and nostalgic mood, the artist’s embroidery fulfills a more existential purpose as well. Not only does Crewel Intentions incorporate an increasingly vanishing medium—the print magazine—but it also plays with fiber art as both a timeless and contemporary expression.

“Print magazines are a great example of how things come in waves,” Clough explains. “Fiber art is also finding itself front and center in the contemporary art world, yet we have been embellishing cloth since the beginning of time.”

The effect is a kind of “time warp,” per the artist. Layers of time collapse upon one another, resulting in canvases that are ancient and modern all at once. Taken in its entirety, then, Crewel Intentions is an exercise in reviving analog media without alienating current attitudes toward artistic creation, especially within our digital era. At the same time, it’s also a rebellion against what we understand and uplift as “new.”

“In this time warp, it made me wonder why we feel something needs to be novel to be valuable,” Clough says. “Looking at these photos, fashions, and even music from the past has entrenched that good work stands out, and I can focus on pushing myself to be a better creative and not on running the race of ‘newness’ and constant reinvention.”

By combining embroidery and print media, Clough achieves something unique: an encounter between the “old and the old.”

Crewel Intentions allows us to relive and relook at our expectations and preconceived ideas. I don’t want to prescribe what the work will do or even what it should mean, but if it opens up a dialogue within someone, then I think that's a success.”

Of course, fiber art isn’t just theoretical or a means to an end for Clough: it’s been with her throughout her life, ever since her childhood when her mother would make and stitch up clothes.

“Embroidery has always made sense to me—the pace, the layering, and how tactile it is. It’s a gentle indulgence in color.”

Crewel Intentions is currently on view at Paradigm Gallery + Studio through August 24, 2025.

In her latest solo exhibition, Crewel Intentions, Danielle Clough reimagines classic advertisements, editorials, and pin-ups through her technicolored embroidery.

"Dyed in the Wool," embroidery on linen.

“Dyed in the Wool,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

“Fabricated Tales,” 2025, embroidery on hand-dyed linen.

"The Extra Mile," 2025, embroidery on linen.

“The Extra Mile,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

Installation view of "Danielle Clough: Crewel Intentions" at Paradigm Gallery in Philadelphia. (Photo: Paradigm)

Installation view of “Danielle Clough: Crewel Intentions” at Paradigm Gallery in Philadelphia. (Photo: Paradigm)

The featured works are primarily inspired by a vintage issue of Playboy that Clough discovered several years ago in an antique shop.

"The Yarn We Spin," 2025, embroidery on linen.

“The Yarn We Spin,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

"Well Seen," 2025, embroidery on linen.

“Well Seen,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

"What's a Girl to Do?," 2025, embroidery on linen.

“What's a Girl to Do?,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

"Boy Lollipop," embroidery on linen.

“Boy Lollipop,” 2025, embroidery on linen.

Crewel Intentions is now on view at Paradigm Gallery + Studio through August 24, 2025.

Installation view of "Danielle Clough: Crewel Intentions" at Paradigm Gallery in Philadelphia. (Photo: Paradigm)

Installation view of “Danielle Clough: Crewel Intentions” at Paradigm Gallery in Philadelphia. (Photo: Paradigm)

"All the Shades," mixed media.

“All the Shades,” 2025, mixed media.

"Seems So," 2025, embroidery on hand-dyed linen.

“Seems So,” 2025, embroidery on hand-dyed linen.

Installation view of "Danielle Clough: Crewel Intentions" at Paradigm Gallery in Philadelphia. (Photo: Paradigm)

Installation view of “Danielle Clough: Crewel Intentions” at Paradigm Gallery in Philadelphia. (Photo: Paradigm)

Exhibition Information:
Danielle Clough
Crewel Intentions
August 1–24, 2025
Paradigm Gallery + Studio
12 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Danielle Clough: Website | Instagram
Paradigm Gallery + Studio: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Paradigm.

Related Articles:

Artist Draws From Pakistani Heritage To Craft Sculptural Embroidery Stretched Over Wood

Artist Weaves Together the Female Form and Nature in Larger-Than-Life Embroidery

Twisting Tornadoes Come to Life in This Artist’s Stunning 3D Embroidery

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Draws From Pakistani Heritage To Craft Sculptural Embroidery Stretched Over Wood
Two Women Create Two Different Embroideries on Opposite Sides of One Fabric
Charming Embroideries of Japanese Hiragana Illustrate the Many Words Formed by Each Character
Celebrate National Embroidery Month With a Bundle of Online Classes
This Artist Immortalizes Your Pets With Custom Embroidered Animal Portraits
Embroidery Artist’s New Book Shines Light on the Art of Slow Stitching [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Embroidered Aerial Views of Classical English Gardens and Rural Landscapes
Artist Weaves Together the Female Form and Nature in Larger-Than-Life Embroidery
Spectacular Embroidery Visualizes Connection Between Earth’s Landscapes and Cosmic Universe
Artist Creates Realistic Embroidery of Special Moments and Beloved Pets To Spread Love and Inner Peace
5 Reasons To Start Embroidering Right Now
Fiber Artist Crochets Beautiful Lacework Designs on Fallen Laves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.