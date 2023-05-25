Home / Entertainment / Music

RIP Tina Turner: Honoring the Legendary and Courageous “Queen of Rock and Roll”

By Jessica Stewart on May 25, 2023
RIP Tina Turner

Left: Performing at Tulane Stadium in 1970 (Photo: “Jambalaya” Tulane University yearbook via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain) | Right: Performing in Norway in 1985. (Photo: Helge Øverås via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tina Turner, the powerhouse singer, performer, and survivor, has passed away at 83 after battling a long illness. She will be remembered for her electrifying performances, as well as her incredible courage to overcome obstacles and forge a lasting legacy. With a career that spanned over eight decades, her rise to fame and her strength to leave an abusive relationship have made her a source of inspiration for people around the world.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, she was raised in Nutbush, Tennessee, before taking the musical world by storm alongside her then-husband Ike Turner. Together they achieved incredible success, but unbeknownst to the public, Ike was abusing his wife, even breaking her jaw at one point. An early public face for domestic abuse, Turner impressively revived her career after leaving her abusive marriage. Her resurgence in the 1980s, backed by the hit “What's Love Got to Do With It?” was incredible as an artist in their 40s who was considered a nostalgia act.

From the mid-1980s onward, Turner's reputation as a top concert draw never wavered. At the same time, with the publication of her 1986 autobiography I, Tina, she bravely stepped forward about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Ike Turner. In an age where domestic abuse was rarely spoken about publicly, she became a beacon of hope for women living in abusive situations.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, said in a statement.

“Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

In 1994, Turner moved to Switzerland, where she remained a resident for the rest of her life. She became a Swiss citizen in 2013, the same year that she married her longtime partner Erwin Bach. From her base in Europe, she continued to stay in the spotlight. Most recently, in 2021, she was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame as a solo act after being inducted together with Ike Turner in 1991. That same year, a documentary titled Tina premiered on HBO and gave fans an intimate look at her life.

Known as the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” Turner sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 12 Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was the first Black woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone and, in 2005, was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Tina, a musical based on her life, opened on Broadway in 2019 and is currently touring the United States.

As tributes pour in from friends, family, and fans around the world, let's look back at some of the incredible performances that made Tina Turner an unforgettable performer.

After battling a long illness, legendary singer Tina Turner passed away at age 83.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

She was a source of inspiration for millions due to her electric performances and strength to leave an abusive marriage.

Tina Turner in 1970

Tina Turner in 1970. (Photo: Al Kaplan via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Tributes to her legacy are pouring in from around the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Let's look back at some of her most incredible performances.

Related Articles:

World Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin, the Undisputed “Queen of Soul”

RIP Dame Olivia Newton-John: Celebrating the Musical Star of ‘Grease’

Mattel Introduces Tina Turner Barbie Doll To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

RIP Sidney Poitier: Paying Tribute to the Trailblazing Actor Who Paved the Way for Black Performers in Hollywood

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Daft Punk Shares Previously Unreleased Tracks and Returns to Top 10 Billboard Charts
Iam Tongi Wins American Idol Following an Emotional Duet of “Monsters” With James Blunt
Pizzeria Singers Dazzle the World With Their Awe-Inspiring Covers of Classic Songs
Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Pianist Performs for King Charles III at Coronation Concert
Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2023, Featuring Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

One-Man Band Uses the Principles of Puppetry to Wow Audiences With His Performances
Watch a Young Cellist Successfully Complete One of the Hardest Cello Pieces Ever
Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Leaves Renowned Pianist Speechless With Her Amazing Performance
Organist Adds a Thrilling Layer to the ‘Star Wars’ Score in a Live Performance With a Symphony
Listen to 385,000 Vintage 78 RPM Records for Free on ‘The Internet Archive’
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Pink Sing Together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.