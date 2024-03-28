Home / Inspiring

25-Year-Old Announces Own Death From Cancer in Heartfelt Final Message That Inspires Gratitude

By Mia Santarelli on March 28, 2024

Happiness, heartbreak, and everything in between is stitched together to create the fabric of our lives. It can be hard to appreciate some of the more difficult moments as they're happening, but a 25-year-old woman named Daniella Thackray, who recently lost her life to cancer, has posthumously gone viral with a message of hope and inspiration that may leave you with a little more gratitude in your heart.

Thackray was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2023. Prior to her passing, she penned an open letter to the public, which was subsequently shared on her Facebook and LinkedIn pages. She begins straightforwardly: “If you’re reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf.” Rather than continuing with a somber message, Thackray writes with kindness and bravery, leaving us with heartfelt words of inspiration. Despite the adversity she faced, the inspiring young woman did not let this diagnosis impede her from enjoying the remainder of her time on this earth. In her letter, she identifies joy and happiness as driving forces in her life. She even exclaims, “I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted.”

According to Thackray, when things seem like they are out of control, there is always a silver lining. Instead of reacting to challenging moments with a heavy heart, she advises her readers to be mindful of the way one responds to any given situation and to choose the path of happiness. The wise young woman's message also encourages us all to treasure the time we have on this earth and to appreciate the people we get to spend it with. Her intentional words remind us all to lead each day with an attitude of gratitude.

In the closing of her letter, Thackray references a quote from Winnie the Pooh: “If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.” The excerpt emphasizes strength and bravery, and touches on the difficulty of the distance that comes with losing a loved one. Exercising these same characteristics, Thackray gracefully shared such a vulnerable aspect of her life with the public. Rounding out her message in this way also highlights the kind-hearted nature of this young woman. Her positive spirit will live on, continuing to inspire people around the world to lead life with a joyful heart.

Thackray has surely left an inspiring legacy of positivity behind. Scroll down to read her full letter.

25-year-old Daniella Thackray lost her life to cancer, but she inspired so many more lives with a heartfelt message she wrote to announce her death.

Read all of Thackray's beautifully written letter:

If you’re reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf.

Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, in some cases it’s genetics or unfortunately it just happens. In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again. Cholangiocarinoma is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure. I really really do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved.

So with that being said, although we can’t control what happens to us, we can control how we react. I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left.

As I have always said and believed you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you x

I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted. I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends and my dog, and the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves. Leo my fur baby was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days.

So thank you everyone for making my life so magical. Remember what I said about enjoying the little things

“If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.” Winnie the Pooh.!

And lastly to my dear, beautiful Tom, I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life. Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it.

Daniella ❤️

Daniella Thackray: Facebook | LinkedIn
h:/t [TODAY]

