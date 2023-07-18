Home / Inspiring

61 and 56-Year-Old Couple Shows What a “Healthy” Marriage Looks Like in Every Sense of the Word

By Regina Sienra on July 18, 2023

 

As anyone in a relationship knows, finding a partner who shares your interests and is willing to do activities together is key to a long-lasting love. A happily married couple in Korea knows this all too well. Known as @okdong_fit on social media, the 61 and 56-year-old pair has been sharing their joint workouts with the world. They've built a following around their fitness-oriented lifestyle, which is simultaneously impressive and heartwarming. From morning stretches and gym dates to partnered squatting sessions, these two clearly love exercise as much as they love each other.

Inspired by a trend to take on a routine for six months and post the results online, the husband decided to give exercising a try. Other than help from their daughter, Grace Kang, who edits their videos, the couple relied on each other for support. Since they have always worked together as a team, his wife jumped in as well. And so began a wellness journey that saw them get in incredible shape—something that's often associated with people of a much younger age. When their trial period of training and dieting was over, they had some professional pictures taken to celebrate. But they had discovered a new passion, so they kept going, integrating this vision into their everyday life.

They always had a connection to sports, as the husband used to be an amateur kickboxer and the wife was an avid swimmer after giving birth to her first child. However, this fit couple only recently developed their shared relationship with exercise. Now, on top of hitting the gym together (even when they are on vacation), the couple shares glimpses of their life. This includes everything from their morning routine and cooking time to traveling with their adult children and other everyday snippets. Not only are they in incredible shape, but they are also incredibly stylish, something that continues to inspire people across generations.

If there's any take away from their achievements, it's that you can become your best self at any age. To keep with their fitness journey, you can follow @okdong_fit on Instagram and TikTok.

It might come as a surprise, but this isn't your typically young fitness couple. They are 61 and 56 years olds, and they absolutely love exercising as much as they love each other.

 

Through social media, they share everything from morning stretches to gym dates and beyond.

 

This fit duo is also known for their style and sense of humor…

 

Though the humor may be most attributed to their daughter, Grace Kang, who edits their videos and lives in the U.S.

 

If there's any takeaway from their achievements, it's that you can become your best self at any age. Watch their journey, as narrated by Kang.

 

