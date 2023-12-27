Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney)

Nearly 4o years ago, Wham! debuted their 1986 holiday single “Last Christmas.” The single came along with a black and white cover photo of musicians George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, which has remained an iconic portrayal of the duo. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney—who jointly own UK soccer team Wrexham—appear to recreate this photo just in time for the holidays.

Though it's actually a Photoshop by a Wrexham fan named Todd Cross (aka DarthPunk69), it is masterfully executed and McElhenney couldn't help but share it with everyone. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shared a post on Instagram less than a week before Christmas. It included two of Cross' Photoshopped images of the actors styled in the likeness of the Wham! singers. These pictures were posted alongside the caption “WREXHAM!” and a Christmas tree emoji. The first features McElhenney as Ridgeley, with his hair spiked up, and Reynolds as Michael, with voluminous blond waves, posing in the same manner as the 1986 album cover. If you look closely, you can find the name of McElhenney and Reynolds' soccer team is included as an emblem in the top left-hand corner.

In the second image, the actors replicate the 1983 Wham! album Fantastic. Here, both men wear black leather jackets like 80s singers against a bright red backdrop, and McElhenney even sports a mustache like Ridgeley. The name Wrexham replaces Wham! in bold white text above the duo. In addition to being a bit of fun cosplay, these photos also celebrate the celebrities' rising soccer team and their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. McElhenney's post was also shared ahead of the 7th anniversary of Michael's death, as the singer passed away on Christmas day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Scroll down to see a few more brilliantly Photoshopped recreations of Wham! album covers featuring McElhenney and Reynolds.

Just in time for the holidays, a soccer fan named Todd Cross decided to recreate the 1986 Wham! vinyl sleeve cover for “Last Christmas” by replacing George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley with the soccer team Wrexham's owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Latest Ps Edition

Tis the Season Wrexham ❤ pic.twitter.com/bSGBYDlPvd — Todd Cross (@DarthPunk69) December 5, 2023

But this wasn't the first nor the last time he would Photoshop the comedic pair. He has recreated multiple Wham! album covers with them.

We bloody well won! ❤ pic.twitter.com/cYzXsWl6vy — Todd Cross (@DarthPunk69) October 7, 2023

These guys look happy with the game. #askwxm pic.twitter.com/eZoxX66dhz — Todd Cross (@DarthPunk69) December 26, 2023

