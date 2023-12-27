Home / Funny

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo

By Margherita Cole on December 27, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney)

Nearly 4o years ago, Wham! debuted their 1986 holiday single “Last Christmas.” The single came along with a black and white cover photo of musicians George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, which has remained an iconic portrayal of the duo. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney—who jointly own UK soccer team Wrexham—appear to recreate this photo just in time for the holidays.

Though it's actually a Photoshop by a Wrexham fan named Todd Cross (aka DarthPunk69), it is masterfully executed and McElhenney couldn't help but share it with everyone. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shared a post on Instagram less than a week before Christmas. It included two of Cross' Photoshopped images of the actors styled in the likeness of the Wham! singers. These pictures were posted alongside the caption “WREXHAM!” and a Christmas tree emoji. The first features McElhenney as Ridgeley, with his hair spiked up, and Reynolds as Michael, with voluminous blond waves, posing in the same manner as the 1986 album cover. If you look closely, you can find the name of McElhenney and Reynolds' soccer team is included as an emblem in the top left-hand corner.

In the second image, the actors replicate the 1983 Wham! album Fantastic. Here, both men wear black leather jackets like 80s singers against a bright red backdrop, and McElhenney even sports a mustache like Ridgeley. The name Wrexham replaces Wham! in bold white text above the duo. In addition to being a bit of fun cosplay, these photos also celebrate the celebrities' rising soccer team and their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. McElhenney's post was also shared ahead of the 7th anniversary of Michael's death, as the singer passed away on Christmas day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Scroll down to see a few more brilliantly Photoshopped recreations of Wham! album covers featuring McElhenney and Reynolds.

Just in time for the holidays, a soccer fan named Todd Cross decided to recreate the 1986 Wham! vinyl sleeve cover for “Last Christmas” by replacing George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley with the soccer team Wrexham's owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

But this wasn't the first nor the last time he would Photoshop the comedic pair. He has recreated multiple Wham! album covers with them.

Todd Cross: X
Rob McElhenney: Instagram
Ryan Reynolds: Instagram
h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Blake Lively’s Touching Speech to Husband Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Celebrate the Promotion of Their Soccer Team Wrexham AFC

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas
Photographer Hilariously Shows Model How To Pose for Stunning Results
Guitarist Tim Henson Shows off Amazing Skills With Unplugged Performance of Polyphia’s “Playing God”
Virtuoso Harmonica Player Shows What This Versatile, Little Instrument Can Do
People Are Taking Hilariously Awkward Holiday Portraits at JCPenney
Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent
Flight Attendant Gives Announcement Imitating the Voices of Beloved Looney Tunes Characters
Photographer Breaks the Guinness World Record (Again) for Deepest Underwater Portrait Shoot
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Get Into the Holiday Spirit and Discover Your Christmas Elf Name [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.