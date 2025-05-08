Robert De Niro Shares Love and Support for Daughter After She Comes Out as Trans

Actor Robert De Niro is showing what unconditional love for your child looks like. His 29-year-old daughter Airyn De Niro recently came out as trans in an interview with Them, an outlet that shares “what it means to be LGBTQ+ today—and tomorrow.” De Niro publicly supports his daughter, a welcome thing to see in a cultural and political climate in which the health and well-being of trans people are continually under attack.

De Niro's sentiment boils down to loving and accepting your kid as they are, not who you imagined them to be. “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is,” De Niro told Variety. He doesn't mince words, adding, “I love all my children.”

Airyn has lived a very private life with a “normal” upbringing despite having a father who is a movie star. “I wasn’t brought up having a side part in one of dad’s movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres,” Airyn explains. “My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path… I would want [success] to happen on my own merit.”

Finding her path meant living her authentic gender identity and embracing her Blackness. (Airyn’s mom is Toukie Smith, a Black woman.) Since beginning hormone therapy in 2024, Airyn has been inspired by other successful trans women who are open about their transitions, such as Laverne Cox. The representation allowed Airyn to imagine what that’d be like for her. “Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me,” she told Them. “Maybe I can start.”

Hear more from Airyn in her interview with Them.

Actor Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn has recently come out as trans.

De Niro publicly supports his daughter, which many are praising him for, especially in the current cultural and political climate.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is,” De Niro said. “I love all my children.”

