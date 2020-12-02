Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender in Powerfully Vulnerable Statement of Joy

Actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender and revealed their truth in a heartfelt statement posted to their social media accounts on Tuesday, December 1. Page had their big break in the 2007 Oscar-nominated film Juno and currently stars in the popular Netflix show The Umbrella Academy.

Page begins their announcement with an introduction. “Hi friends,” he writes, “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.” Page then expresses gratitude. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

The bravery that Page demonstrates by coming out is amid very real discrimination and violence that transgender people face each day. This is something he speaks about in the statement. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.” He goes on to say that in 2020, at least 40 transgender people have been murdered—a majority of them being Black and Latinx trans women. Suicide attempts are also high in the trans community, as 40% of trans adults report trying to take their own life. “To all the trans people,” Page writes, “who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

After posting the statement, Page received overwhelming support from fellow actors and activists. The comments were a warm hello to Elliot and expressed their love and adoration for them. Page’s wife, dancer Emma Portner, shared in the joy on her own Instagram account, writing, “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

