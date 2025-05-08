Robert Irwin Finally Settles the Viral ‘100 Men vs. One Gorilla’ Debate With Brilliant Answer

There’s a strange debate currently circulating online: who would win in a fight between 100 men and one gorilla? Many on social media argue that the gorilla, as the largest living primate, would dominate through sheer strength. Others contend that humans might prevail thanks to advantages like coordination, strategy, and endurance. However, Robert Irwin, son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, weighed in to highlight just how absurd the debate is—questioning not only the outcome, but why anyone would want to fight a gorilla in the first place.

“ I cannot believe I am weighing in on this right now, but I have been asked this question so much in the last week. It’s ridiculous,” Irwin says in a TikTok video. “Just as an animal conservationist, fighting an endangered species just doesn’t sit right with me.” Then he asks the real question we should all be asking: “How many people does it take to save gorillas?”

Due to factors like habitat loss, disease, and poaching, the majority of gorilla populations, including the western and eastern lowland gorillas and the mountain gorilla subspecies, are classified as Critically Endangered or Endangered. This makes it even more absurd that anyone—let alone 100 people—would want to fight one.

Irwin goes on to say that the gorillas probably don’t want to fight us either. “Gorillas are super powerful, all of that, but also they’re pretty chill,” he says. “Most of the time, they kind of just keep to themselves. They’ll defend themselves and and protect each other and all of that. But if they don’t really have a reason, they kind of just do their thing.”

Irwin ends the video by saying, “We don’t need to fight gorillas, maybe. Let’s just let this one remain a mystery.” And honestly, we have to agree that some questions are better left unanswered. Many people online felt the same way, flooding the comments with support and appreciation for Iwrin’s empathetic take. One person wrote, “The main man has spoken. The debate is over.” Now, let’s leave the gorillas in peace.

Following in the footsteps of his late father, who passed away when he was just 2 years old, Irwin uses his platform to raise awareness about important conservation issues. He’s also an award-winning wildlife photographer and works alongside his family at the Australia Zoo.

Watch Irwin’s video below, and learn more about his thoughts on photography, conservation, and more in My Modern Met's exclusive interview.

A bizarre debate is currently making the rounds online: who would win in a fight—100 men or one gorilla? Robert Irwin reluctantly weighs in to highlight just how absurd the whole thing is.

@robertirwin Everyone here on TikTok keeps asking me about this viral ‘Human V Gorilla’ debate I'm finally weighing in on the discussion everyone is talking about. ♬ original sound – Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles :

Robert Irwin Continues Family Legacy of Conservation Through Award-Winning Wildlife Photography [Interview]

Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Showing Baby Turtle of an Endangered Species Discovered by His Dad

Robert Irwin Rescues a Snake Trapped Inside a Vending Machine

Orphaned Baby Gorilla and Chimpanzee Form an Adorable Friendship