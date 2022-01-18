Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Sweet Portraits Creatively Chronicle the Inseparable Bond Between a Girl and Her Dog

By Sara Barnes on January 18, 2022
Photo of Girl and Her Dog

Kids and animals can often become the best of friends. The two approach the world with a sense of wonder and playfulness that makes them the perfect companions for all sorts of adventures. And for photographers, the deep bond that children and animals share is ripe with creative possibilities. Photographer Robin Chavez Brazill showcases just how sweet and magical this can be with a series of photos featuring her daughter Raven and their rescue dog Jack.

Jack was in love with Raven as soon as she came home from the hospital. He wanted to be around her at all times. One memory that Brazill has is when Raven was an infant and would lay on the floor. The dog would follow suit and stretch out on his back. “To put it simply, wherever Raven was, Jack was there too,” Brazill says. “As a photographer, I take beautiful pictures of my daughter often, and for posed shots, Jack would repeatedly pop into the scene.”

Although Jack’s photobombing was frustrating at first, Brazil eventually found it endearing. She also saw it as an opportunity for a series called The Story of Raven and Jack. The storybook portraits feature the girl and her dog as the two best friends play make-believe against a simple backdrop of an empty room. They are the stars of the show.

Sometimes, Raven and Jack are pictured sharing a plate of spaghetti à la the movie Lady and the Tramp. In another image, they pretend to be robots. While each imaginative photo focuses on Raven and Jack, there are other pals that will join them, too. One picture features another of Brazill’s dogs and stuffed animals invited to an elaborate tea party.

No matter the portrait, one thing is clear in The Story of Raven and Jack: the two love each other very much and will be friends for years to come.

Photographer Robin Chavez Brazill creatively chronicles the sweet bond between her daughter Raven and rescue pup Jack in the series The Story of Raven and Jack. 

Robin Chavez Brazill: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Robin Chavez Brazill.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Robin Chavez Brazill.

Sara Barnes

