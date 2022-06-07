Watch 1,000 Musicians Perform Foo Fighters’ Song ‘My Hero’ in Honor of Taylor Hawkins

Famed Foo Fighters drummer and singer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly on March 25, 2022, at 50 years old. (The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.) Known for his “athletic” performances on stage, the sudden loss has hit hard for his bandmates and fans. Rockin’1000, a massive 1,000-person ensemble from Italy, is paying tribute to Hawkins and his talents. The “biggest rock band on Earth” has covered the classic Foo Fighters single “My Hero” in honor of Hawkins.

The original song opens with Hawkins' electrifying drumming that tells you to expect an epic tune. Rockin'1000 chooses to start their cover a little differently to show the monumental scale of their performance. The viral YouTube video begins with three musicians strumming guitars on a smaller stage before panning the camera to the many drummers who lead us into the rest of the song. Amazingly, everyone—including the drummers, guitarists, and singers—works in perfect unison to deliver a flawless performance. Watching them do so is special and a fitting tribute to a musician who was an inspiration to many.

This isn’t the first time Rockin’1000 has covered a Foo Fighters song. The group performed “Learn to Fly” back in 2015. Like “My Hero,” if you know the words to either song, you can’t help but sing along.

Here's the original song, which starts out with Hawkins' epic drumming.

This isn’t the first time Rockin’1000 has covered a Foo Fighters song. The group performed “Learn to Fly” back in 2015.

