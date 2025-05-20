Two Women Create Two Different Embroideries on Opposite Sides of One Fabric

Crafting can be magical, and double-sided Su embroidery might be the most enchanting of all. It features two embroidered designs, one on each side of a transparent piece of fabric, that exist independently. The designs look completely different, and you'd never know there was another embroidery on the other side of the fabric.

If this sounds impossible, you can see it in action. A viral video posted by RADII shows two older women working on the same piece of fabric while producing two separate embroideries. One woman is working on a fluffy white dog wearing a red collar, while the other person stitches a monkey with its hand covering its mouth. Each portrait uses fine, luminous threads that shimmer in the light. In the short clip, the women are seen passing the needle back and forth; this is the only part that the two embroideries share and is necessary to depict the fuzzy edges of the two creatures while still maintaining the mystery of what's on the other side.

Double-sided Su embroidery is a variation on Suzhou (Su) embroidery. Su embroidery is one of the world’s oldest embroidery techniques and originated in China around 220 CE. The approach features split silk thread, known for comprising delicate and dense stitchwork. Historically, it was used to adorn clothing and other household items. It continued to evolve during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) when double-sided Su embroidery first appeared. It's been practiced ever since, with as much awe today as it has garnered over the past hundreds of years.

