Silhouetted Paintings Reveal the Lush “Inner Landscapes” of Our Minds

Where do you feel most at home? From forests to seasides, we’re often drawn to certain natural environments that make us feel at ease. South Carolina-based artist Megan Aline’s series of paintings, titled Inner Landscapes, explores the feeling of being at one with nature. Forest scenes are framed within silhouetted subjects, as if each person holds their personal woodland within them. “As an artist I spend a lot of time reflecting inwardly as I paint outwardly,” reveals Aline. “I like the idea that we have an ‘inner landscape’—a map created from emotions, ideas, and sensations collected throughout our lives.”

Like many of us, Aline feels a strong affinity with nature. Her artwork is directly inspired by her outdoor experiences, which she can vividly recollect in her mind. She explains, “When I close my eyes, I can easily conjure smells and the feel of the forest floor or a field from my childhood on my feet, these memories are inside me and I use them to define the space I live in; sometimes consciously but often I think they color my day to day without even knowing.”

Since the pandemic began, many of us are restricted to spending most of our time indoors. We can only fantasize about the places we’ll explore once the crisis is over. “As we become increasingly disconnected from the natural world, I think the memory of nature becomes even stronger inside each of us,” says Aline. “If you only spent weekends in the woods or summers at your grandmother's, or you have a park you visit from time to time, it becomes the quiet space inside you that you can escape to even when you aren’t there. This is what I’m painting in this new series of silhouetted landscapes.”

Check out Inner Landscapes below and find more from Aline’s portfolio on her website. If you love this series, you can purchase the original artworks from Robert Lange Studios.

Megan Aline explores feeling “at one” with nature in her series of paintings, titled Inner Landscapes.

Lush forest scenes are framed within silhouetted subjects, revealing their memories of being in nature.

Megan Aline: Website | Instagram

Robert Lange Studios: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Megan Aline / Robert Lange Studios.

Related Articles:

Twinkling Galaxies Fill the Silhouettes of the Female Form

Daydreams Come Alive Atop Silhouetted Heads

Artist Creates Multi-Layer Watercolor Paintings of Enchanting Forests

Artist Copes With Lockdown Fatigue by Painting Immersive Landscapes