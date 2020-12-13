Home / Design / Creative Products

20+ Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic

By Samantha Pires on December 13, 2020
Photo: Stock Photos from Kristina Bessolova/Shutterstock

You don’t need a remote cabin or old-fashioned farmhouse to pull off a rustic Christmas aesthetic. You may just need some finishing touches to help transform your place into a comfy winter wonderland. That’s why we have picked out our favorite products to help complete the look and close the year out right.

So, what is a rustic theme? It typically includes natural materials like pine cones, wood, greenery, and lots and lots of burlap. Some more farmhouse style décor options also include plaid and mason jars for a homey feel. At its core, this theme means reconnecting with nature and celebrating the holiday with real materials that feel simple and homemade.

We hope that this guide will help you take your home décor to the next level. Be sure to decorate with loved ones to help reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas.

For a Rustic Christmas Tree

 

Rustic Christmas Tree Skirt

 

Rustic Pinecones and Berries Christmas Tree Ornament

 

Rustic Burlap Bows

 

Rustic Burlap Bow Christmas Tree Topper

 

Rustic Star Ornament

 

For the Table

 

Printable and Customizable Rustic Christmas Dinner Menu Template

 

Rustic Napkin Holder

 

Table Setting Wood Slabs and Lights

 

Rustic Christmas Table Centerpiece

 

Rustic Burlap Table Runner

 

Rustic Wrapping Ideas

 

Foil Leaf Christmas Wrapping Paper

 

Pine Tree Christmas Wrapping Paper

 

Pinecones for Rustic Christmas Wrapping

 

Brown Wrapping Paper

 

Twine

 

Rustic Christmas Around the House

 

White Berries and Pinecones Rustic Christmas Wreath

 

Golden Reindeer Statues

 

White Velvet Trees

 

Eucalyptus Garland

 

Snowville Pine Garland

 

Wooden Beaded Garland

 

Throw Blanket

 

Candle Holders

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
