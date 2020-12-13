20+ Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic

You don’t need a remote cabin or old-fashioned farmhouse to pull off a rustic Christmas aesthetic. You may just need some finishing touches to help transform your place into a comfy winter wonderland. That’s why we have picked out our favorite products to help complete the look and close the year out right.
So, what is a rustic theme? It typically includes natural materials like pine cones, wood, greenery, and lots and lots of burlap. Some more farmhouse style décor options also include plaid and mason jars for a homey feel. At its core, this theme means reconnecting with nature and celebrating the holiday with real materials that feel simple and homemade.
We hope that this guide will help you take your home décor to the next level. Be sure to decorate with loved ones to help reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas.
For a Rustic Christmas Tree
Rustic Christmas Tree Skirt
Rustic Pinecones and Berries Christmas Tree Ornament
Rustic Burlap Bows
Rustic Burlap Bow Christmas Tree Topper
Rustic Star Ornament
For the Table
Printable and Customizable Rustic Christmas Dinner Menu Template
Rustic Napkin Holder
Table Setting Wood Slabs and Lights
Rustic Christmas Table Centerpiece
Rustic Burlap Table Runner
Rustic Wrapping Ideas
Foil Leaf Christmas Wrapping Paper
Pine Tree Christmas Wrapping Paper
Pinecones for Rustic Christmas Wrapping
Brown Wrapping Paper
Twine
Rustic Christmas Around the House
White Berries and Pinecones Rustic Christmas Wreath
Golden Reindeer Statues
White Velvet Trees
Eucalyptus Garland
Snowville Pine Garland
Wooden Beaded Garland
Throw Blanket
Candle Holders
Related Articles:
30+ Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination
20 DIY Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Complete in Less Than an Afternoon
29 Tastefully Rustic Gifts to Celebrate Farmhouse Modern Decor
18 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style