Everyone loves to feel cozy at home. Bringing the warmth of rustic natural wood and chunky knits, the modern farmhouse style has dominated interior design for the past several years. The aesthetic can easily blend with minimalist pieces for a pleasing balance. Even in small city apartments, rustic gifts can bring a simple charm to any home. On Etsy you can find handmade soaps and candles, adorable wall signs, and simple yet stunning woodwork.

Whether you're new to the world of modern farmhouse interior design—or simply nostalgic for a simpler time—we've compiled a farmhouse rustic gift guide to snag some of the charming products available on Etsy. Read on for our curated list of rustic gifts to give to others—or add to your own wish list—this holiday season.

Scroll down for our edit of farmhouse rustic gifts at any price.

Salt and Pepper Shakers

Decorative Holiday Bells

Hammered-Silver Earrings

Leather Pencil Case

Leather and Silver Anklet

Handmade Soap

Wildlife Dish Towels

Laser-Cut Snowflake Ornaments

Leather Photo Album

Barn Roof Tin Sign

Copper Bookmark

Rustic Cake Stand

Beeswax Candles

Decorative Kitchen Tiles

“Country Living” Kitchen Tins

Enamel Kitchenware

Tea Towel Ladder

Lavender Wreath

Decorative Cow Print

Classic Farmhouse Pitcher

Wooden Cheese Board

Pine Tree Wall Signs

Modern Rustic Candleholder

Barn Clock

Farmhouse Pillows

Christmas Plaque

Candle “Loaf”

Rustic Breakfast Tray

Burlap Napkin Rings

This holiday season, give the gift of rustic farmhouse charm.

Related Articles:

35 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

25 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

25 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds

25 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season