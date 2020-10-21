Home / Gift Guide

29 Tastefully Rustic Gifts to Celebrate Farmhouse Modern Decor

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 21, 2020
Rustic Farmhouse Gifts

Everyone loves to feel cozy at home. Bringing the warmth of rustic natural wood and chunky knits, the modern farmhouse style has dominated interior design for the past several years. The aesthetic can easily blend with minimalist pieces for a pleasing balance. Even in small city apartments, rustic gifts can bring a simple charm to any home. On Etsy you can find handmade soaps and candles, adorable wall signs, and simple yet stunning woodwork.

Whether you're new to the world of modern farmhouse interior design—or simply nostalgic for a simpler time—we've compiled a farmhouse rustic gift guide to snag some of the charming products available on Etsy. Read on for our curated list of rustic gifts to give to others—or add to your own wish list—this holiday season.

Farmhouse In Field Rustic

Photo: Stock Photos from SASASTOCK/Shutterstock

 

Scroll down for our edit of farmhouse rustic gifts at any price.

 

Salt and Pepper Shakers

 

Decorative Holiday Bells

 

Hammered-Silver Earrings

 

Leather Pencil Case

 

Leather and Silver Anklet

 

Handmade Soap

 

Wildlife Dish Towels

 

Laser-Cut Snowflake Ornaments

 

Leather Photo Album

 

Barn Roof Tin Sign

 

Copper Bookmark

Copper Leather Bookmark

WicksForge | $18+

 

Rustic Cake Stand

Wooden Rustic Cake Stand

Pinnery | $39+

 

Beeswax Candles

 

Decorative Kitchen Tiles

 

“Country Living” Kitchen Tins

 

Enamel Kitchenware

 

Tea Towel Ladder

 

Lavender Wreath

 

Decorative Cow Print

Herd That Cow Print

Print only. letteredandlined | $12+

 

Classic Farmhouse Pitcher

Tin Pitcher

MJChicCo | $34.95

 

Wooden Cheese Board

 

Pine Tree Wall Signs

 

Modern Rustic Candleholder

 

Barn Clock

 

Farmhouse Pillows

 

Christmas Plaque

 

Candle “Loaf”

 

Rustic Breakfast Tray

 

Burlap Napkin Rings

Burlap Napkin Rings

VioletAtelier | $15.37+

 

This holiday season, give the gift of rustic farmhouse charm.

Farmhouse Aesthetic

Photo: Stock Photos from PV PRODUCTIONS/Shutterstock

