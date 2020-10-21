Everyone loves to feel cozy at home. Bringing the warmth of rustic natural wood and chunky knits, the modern farmhouse style has dominated interior design for the past several years. The aesthetic can easily blend with minimalist pieces for a pleasing balance. Even in small city apartments, rustic gifts can bring a simple charm to any home. On Etsy you can find handmade soaps and candles, adorable wall signs, and simple yet stunning woodwork.
Whether you're new to the world of modern farmhouse interior design—or simply nostalgic for a simpler time—we've compiled a farmhouse rustic gift guide to snag some of the charming products available on Etsy. Read on for our curated list of rustic gifts to give to others—or add to your own wish list—this holiday season.
Scroll down for our edit of farmhouse rustic gifts at any price.
Salt and Pepper Shakers
Decorative Holiday Bells
Hammered-Silver Earrings
Leather Pencil Case
Leather and Silver Anklet
Handmade Soap
Wildlife Dish Towels
Laser-Cut Snowflake Ornaments
Leather Photo Album
Barn Roof Tin Sign
Copper Bookmark
Rustic Cake Stand
Beeswax Candles
Decorative Kitchen Tiles
“Country Living” Kitchen Tins
Enamel Kitchenware
Tea Towel Ladder
Lavender Wreath
Decorative Cow Print
Classic Farmhouse Pitcher
Wooden Cheese Board
Pine Tree Wall Signs
Modern Rustic Candleholder
Barn Clock
Farmhouse Pillows
Christmas Plaque
Candle “Loaf”
Rustic Breakfast Tray
Burlap Napkin Rings
This holiday season, give the gift of rustic farmhouse charm.
