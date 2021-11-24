23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style

With December quickly approaching, the countdown to Christmas is about to officially begin. One popular way to mark the time is with an advent calendar, in which each day reveals a new trinket until you reach December 25. Typically, these small items are candy or toys. But recently, companies have been introducing contemporary advent calendars that are a twist on tradition.

You'd expect a conventional advent calendar to include imagery of Christmas trees, holly, and snowmen. The Embroidery Advent Calendar, however, strays from holiday-themed illustrations and sweets by providing instructions on how to stitch a unique Christmas-themed illustration each day of December.

Scroll down for more contemporary advent calendars that buck tradition for some holiday fun.

Countdown to Christmas with these creative 2021 advent calendars.

Concordville Zinc Advent Calendar

Countdown To Christmas Advent Ornament Calendar

Buildable Train Station Advent Calendar

Coffee Advent Calendar

Cookie Making Advent Calendar

Countdown To Christmas Advent Ornament Calendar

National Geographic Rocks, Minerals, & Fossils Advent Calendar 2021

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises

Advent Shower Steamer Set

12 Days of Holiday Chocolates

Brain Teaser Puzzles Advent Calendar

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Handcrafted Caramel Advent Calendar

Dinosaurs Advent Calendar

LEGO Friends Calendar

Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack

Super Mario Advent Calendar

Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar

25 Days Until Christmas Candle

Wooden Advent Calendar

Holiday Scratch-Off Advent Calendar Playlist

12 Days of Christmas Countdown Puzzles

Botanical Ornament Advent Calendar

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

17 DIY Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Complete in Less Than an Afternoon

35 Creative Christmas Ornaments to Trim Your Tree in Style

6 of the Most Magical Christmas Markets Around the World