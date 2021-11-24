23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style

With December quickly approaching, the countdown to Christmas is about to officially begin. One popular way to mark the time is with an advent calendar, in which each day reveals a new trinket until you reach December 25. Typically, these small items are candy or toys. But recently, companies have been introducing contemporary advent calendars that are a twist on tradition.
You'd expect a conventional advent calendar to include imagery of Christmas trees, holly, and snowmen. The Embroidery Advent Calendar, however, strays from holiday-themed illustrations and sweets by providing instructions on how to stitch a unique Christmas-themed illustration each day of December.
Scroll down for more contemporary advent calendars that buck tradition for some holiday fun.
Countdown to Christmas with these creative 2021 advent calendars.
Concordville Zinc Advent Calendar
Countdown To Christmas Advent Ornament Calendar
Buildable Train Station Advent Calendar
Coffee Advent Calendar
Cookie Making Advent Calendar
National Geographic Rocks, Minerals, & Fossils Advent Calendar 2021
Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises
Advent Shower Steamer Set
12 Days of Holiday Chocolates
Brain Teaser Puzzles Advent Calendar
24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Handcrafted Caramel Advent Calendar
Dinosaurs Advent Calendar
LEGO Friends Calendar
Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack
Super Mario Advent Calendar
Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar
25 Days Until Christmas Candle
Wooden Advent Calendar
Holiday Scratch-Off Advent Calendar Playlist
12 Days of Christmas Countdown Puzzles
Botanical Ornament Advent Calendar
This article has been edited and updated.
