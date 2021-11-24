Home / Design / Creative Products

23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style

By Sara Barnes on November 23, 2021
Advent Calendar

Photo: Stock Photos from Shaiith/Shutterstock
With December quickly approaching, the countdown to Christmas is about to officially begin. One popular way to mark the time is with an advent calendar, in which each day reveals a new trinket until you reach December 25. Typically, these small items are candy or toys. But recently, companies have been introducing contemporary advent calendars that are a twist on tradition.

You'd expect a conventional advent calendar to include imagery of Christmas trees, holly, and snowmen. The Embroidery Advent Calendar, however, strays from holiday-themed illustrations and sweets by providing instructions on how to stitch a unique Christmas-themed illustration each day of December.

Scroll down for more contemporary advent calendars that buck tradition for some holiday fun.

Countdown to Christmas with these creative 2021 advent calendars.

 

Concordville Zinc Advent Calendar

Contemporary Advent Calendar

Terrain | $188

 

Countdown To Christmas Advent Ornament Calendar

 

Buildable Train Station Advent Calendar

 

Coffee Advent Calendar

 

Cookie Making Advent Calendar

 

Countdown To Christmas Advent Ornament Calendar

 

National Geographic Rocks, Minerals, & Fossils Advent Calendar 2021

 

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises

 

Advent Shower Steamer Set

 

12 Days of Holiday Chocolates

 

Brain Teaser Puzzles Advent Calendar

Hiprup | $40.99

 

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

 

Handcrafted Caramel Advent Calendar

 

Dinosaurs Advent Calendar

Lulu Home | $18.99

 

LEGO Friends Calendar

LEGO | $59.99

 

Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack

Keurig | $36.21

 

Super Mario Advent Calendar

Paladone | $24.99

 

Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar

 

25 Days Until Christmas Candle

 

Wooden Advent Calendar

HYGGEHAUS | $67.15

 

Holiday Scratch-Off Advent Calendar Playlist

 

12 Days of Christmas Countdown Puzzles

 

Botanical Ornament Advent Calendar

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
