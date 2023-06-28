Home / Entertainment / TV

Ryan Seacrest Will Take Over as Host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

By Margherita Cole on June 28, 2023
Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak announced that he will be stepping down as the host of Wheel of Fortune after a whopping 41 seasons under his belt, and the hunt was on to find his successor. Fans of the TV game show didn't have to wait long to find out who it will be. Media personality and producer Ryan Seacrest confirmed that he will be the new host, joining Vanna White in the next installment of the series.

Sajak has been the face of Wheel of Fortune since its syndication in 1983, so this marks a huge turning point for the beloved TV show. “I am humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest writes. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

While Sajak will be continuing his tenure through the 41st season—which begins in September—Seacrest will presumably pick up the mantle soon afterward. His experience as a host of American Idol for over 20 years will certainly help him find his footing in his new role. Additionally, Sajak stated that he will be working as a consultant on Wheel of Fortune for three years, so he will still have a presence during the transitory period.

“Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” Seacrest adds. “I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

He is succeeding Pat Sajak, who hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons.

 

