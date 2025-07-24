Home / Inspiring / Good News

Kids Surprise Their Bus Driver With Flowers and He Can’t Hide His Emotions

By Regina Sienra on July 24, 2025
Yellow school bus in Brazil

Photo: alfribeiro/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual school bus.)

Some kids bond with their teachers; others bond with their bus driver. After all, they greet them warmly each morning, and there’s a level of trust in this person that drives them to school and brings them home safely every school day. This appreciation often goes both ways, with drivers doing anything for their tiny passengers. One devoted driver is Samel Monteiro, who, luckily for us, captured a heartwarming exchange with the children he drives every day.

In a recent video that has now gone viral, Monteiro greets the children as usual; but as they board, each one of them hands him a yellow flower. Moved by the gesture, he fights back tears as he continues driving. “Yes, a man can also receive flowers and this is a great way to show affection and care,” he writes, challenging the idea around flowers only being a gift for women.

Despite the routine, Monteiro doesn’t take his bond with the children for granted—nor do the kids. The driver, who lives in Brazil, records his daily adventures with a camera docked in front of him. Through this device, he has shared with the world how he greets kids, leads sing-alongs, and shares wisdom as he drives around. These scenes show how much he cares about the children he takes to school, greeting each one of them personally, many with a personalized handshake.

The flowers have meant so much to Monteiro that he devoted a clip to the flowers alone, giving his dashboard a pop of color, with the message “I wish you peace.” In turn, the kids have continued to greet him with flowers on some days, creating an endearing tradition of flowers and fist bumps between two people who have become more than just passenger and bus driver. It’s a heartwarming symbol of friendship among pals.

To stay up to date with the driver, follow Samuel Monteiro on Instagram and TikTok.

Bus driver Samuel Monteiro captured a sweet moment when the kids he drives to school greeted him with flowers—making him fight back tears.

@samuka82monteiro #motorista #onibusamarelinhoescolar #microônibusparatransporte #microonibus #microonibus #chofedeluxo #Laranjeiras #motoristadoamarelinho ♬ som original – anix nerd1

He often goes out of his way for the kids, even creating personalized handshakes for each of them.

@samuka82monteiro #motorista #transportedepesdoas #onibusamarelinhoescolar #chofedeluxo ♬ som original – Ângelo Santana

Monteiro was so moved by the gesture that they have continued to greet him with flowers, creating an endearing tradition.

@samuka82monteiro #motorista #Laranjeiras #onibusamarelinhoescolar #onibusamarelinhoescolar #acaminhodaescola ♬ som original – AcervoRC

The flowers have meant so much to Monteiro that he devoted a clip to them alone, giving his dashboard a pop of color.

@samuka82monteiro #Laranjeiras #motorista ♬ original sound – Mariam Marks

Samuel Monteiro: Instagram | TikTok

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
